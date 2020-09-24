ESPN's Mark Jones vows to dismiss security detail at upcoming game: 'I’d rather not have the officer shoot me'

ESPN NBA and college football broadcaster Mark Jones cut loose Wednesday with a series of anti-police Twitter posts after a Kentucky grand jury declined to indict three Louisville officers on any charges connected with the death of Breonna Taylor earlier this year.

"Police never saved me. Never helped me. Never protected me. Never taken a bullet for me. (They’ve pulled guns on me)," Jones began. "Never kept me safe in a protest. Never stopped the racist from taking my Black Lives Matter flag off my house. I could do without em. [for real]. #BreonnaTaylor #Defund12,"

In another tweet, Jones vowed to go without a security detail when he calls this weekend's college football matchup between Army and the University of Cincinnati.

"Saturday at my football game I’ll tell the police officer on duty to 'protect' me he can just take the day off. [For real]," Jones wrote. "I’d rather not have the officer shoot me because he feared for his life because of my black [sic] skin or other dumb ish."

He added, "I’m not signing my own death certificate."

The Toronto-born Jones didn't always express openy hostility towards the police. In a 2011 tweet, he wrote, "I'm not going to lie. I love our police escorts to the stadium. Saves us a good 40 min to 1 hour of not waiting in traffic."

On Thursday, he revisited the nine-year-old tweet, saying, "I always ride in another car with my spotter and statistician who are white [sic]. Dear friends of 30 years who’d take a bullet for me."

Jones also appeared to distance himself from a 2018 photograph that showed him smiling with two Syracuse, N.Y., police officers and thanking them for recovering a lost bag.

"A young Black dude actually found the bag which had popped out of our SUV," he explained. "He was heading to the game and saw it in the ditch. He recognized my face on my iPad in the bag. He handed it off to Police at the parking lot."

ESPN declined to comment when contacted by Fox News. Jones has worked for ESPN and ABC Sports since 1990.