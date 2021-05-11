Sen. Ernst presses for answers on China, origin of COVID: ‘Crickets’ from Biden

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, told "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday that the Biden administration is not taking significant action toward China, which is still suspected of being involved with the origins of the coronavirus.

ERNST PRESSES CHINA ON WHETHER COVID ORIGINATED FROM WUHAN LAB: 'THE WORLD DESERVES ANSWERS'

JONI ERNST: During the Trump Administration, we saw very swift action. We saw the development of Operation Warp Speed to protect Americans. We saw the CARES Act enacted by Congress and President Trump. What we see in this administration, of course, crickets.

Certainly, President Biden needs to be pushing back against the Chinese, demanding answers and, yet, we have heard nothing from this administration addressing the Chinese and the issue.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW