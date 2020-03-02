Eric Trump: My father would 'destroy' Joe Biden on the debate stage

Eric Trump said on Monday that former Vice President Joe Biden would not be a challenge against his father President Trump on the debate stage in the general election.

“My father would destroy that guy on the debate stage,” Trump told “Fox & Friends," pointing out the many gaffes made by Biden while speaking on the campaign trail.

Biden called his victory in Saturday night’s South Carolina Democratic primary “a real comeback” as he looks to carry momentum into the upcoming Super Tuesday primaries.

TRUMP SAYS BUTTIGIEG'S EXIT A SIGN DEMS TRYING TO STOP BERNIE SANDERS

Biden, who appeared on “Fox News Sunday,” seemed confident that the South Carolina win shows he can challenge his Democratic presidential primary rival Bernie Sanders and reclaim the mantle as his party’s front-runner in the race to battle President Trump in November’s general election.

“It’s a big boost,” Biden said. “I think it starts the real comeback and we picked up a lot of delegates.”

Sanders’ delegate lead over Joe Biden has shrunk from 30 to eight after Biden’s big win in the South Carolina primary.

With 54 delegates at stake in South Carolina, the former vice president picked up 35 to Sanders’ 13, according to The Associated Press delegate count. Six delegates remained to be allocated pending final vote totals.

Heading into key Super Tuesday contests, Sanders has led the overall race for delegates with 58 while Biden had 50. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., had eight and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., had seven. It takes 1,991 delegates to win.

Eric Trump said Michael Bloomberg is "fading" after a poor performance at the previous debates and that Tom Steyer spent $250 million dollars only to have 1% of support.

“I think my father would beat any of these people,” Trump said, speculating that Pete Buttigieg was "promised" something by the party or Biden in exchange for him ending his campaign Sunday night.

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.