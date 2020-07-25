Eric Trump on Biden's sit-down with Obama: 'How daring he is to come out of his basement'

Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, appeared on "Watters' World" Saturday and slammed presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for not taking tough questions from the press, describing him as "arrogant" and saying he's making a "mockery" of the presidential election.

"How daring he is to come out of his basement and have an interview with his buddy sitting on a couch. I mean, it’s actually amazing, right?" Trump said of Biden's socially-distanced conversation with former President Barack Obama. "This week you had Joe Biden call an Arizona city, he goes, 'You know, it’s wonderful to be with you wonderful people from the great city of Arizona.' I mean, this guy… it’s unbelievable."

"He won’t take questions, he won’t answer questions. He’s certainly not sitting down with interviews with the likes of Chris Wallace," Trump said.

The president's son also took a swipe at the former vice president, along with Obama, for blaming everything on their predecessor, former President George W. Bush, while taking credit for the Trump administration's strong economy prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump continued to slam Biden, mocking his press conferences and drawing a stark contrast to his father's interaction with CNN correspondent Jim Acosta.

"[President Trump is] accosted on the stage when he does White House briefings. You have people like Jim Acosta, who is shouting at him," Trump told host Jesse Watters. "[Biden] is literally reading off of a pre-selected list of journalists. They’re not even journalists. I use 'journalists.' You know, 'Oh, yes, I would like to have my friend from my hometown of Wilmington.' Give me a break. Give me a break."

"It’s almost arrogant, to tell you the truth, that he’s making this much of a mockery of the U.S. election," Trump added.