Eric Adams warns NYC 'not fine' after Mamdani's win, says if he was Jewish he'd be worried for his children

Outgoing New York City Mayor Eric Adams warned Jewish New Yorkers about the city's incoming democratic socialist Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani during a fireside chat at a Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) event in Tel Aviv on Sunday.

Adams cautioned that "everything is not fine" for Jewish New Yorkers following Mamdani’s win and expressed concern about their safety and well-being.

The outgoing mayor began a multiday visit to Israel on Friday, meeting with political leaders and visiting sites related to the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack. Adams was honored for his efforts in combating rising antisemitism at the CAM summit in Tel Aviv on Sunday.

JEWISH STUDENTS 'SCARED' AFTER MAMDANI WINS NYC MAYOR RACE, CALLING IT 'HUGE BLOW'

When asked about the safety of Jews living in the city after Mamdani takes office in 2026, Adams responded: "We need to be honest about the moment and cannot sugarcoat it. The New York Jewish community must prepare themselves. This is a period where you need to be conscious about the level of global hostility towards the Jewish community. If I were a Jewish New Yorker, I would be concerned about my children."

Pressed again, Adams repeated his warning, telling the audience: "Everything is not fine. If you say everything is fine, you are setting yourself up for failure."

Adams, who ran for a second term in 2025 as an independent under the "End Antisemitism" line, discussed the sharp rise of antisemitism and its growing social acceptance — particularly among younger people.

ADL LAUNCHES ‘MAMDANI MONITOR’ TO TRACK NYC MAYOR-ELECT ZOHRAN MAMDANI OVER ANTISEMITISM CONCERNS

The outgoing mayor warned that "It is now cool and hip to be antisemitic," and that an entire generation has been "hijacked" via social media.

"They hijacked our young people. Their plan was well executed. Now we need a professional plan to fight back," he asserted.

On the Israeli side, Adams argued that supporters had not effectively countered the anti-Israel camp’s emotional appeals, which relied on images from war-torn Gaza. He added that "the Zohrans of the world" had helped fuel rising anger toward Israel.

Adams also called out "Queers for Palestine" protesters, arguing that the group's premise makes no sense because "the only place you can walk around in the Middle East being queer is Israel."

ADL CHIEF WARNS NYC MAYOR-ELECT ZOHRAN MAMDANI POSES A 'CLEAR AND PRESENT DANGER' TO JEWISH COMMUNITY

He similarly went after the "Free Palestine" movement, alleging that the movement "was never about the land," but rather the "the destruction and eradication of Jewish people."

Drawing a parallel to his own community, Adams asked: "If this were happening to the African-American community, you would not be silent. So why are others silent now?"

Closing his remarks at the CAM event, Adams assured the audience that although he may be leaving office, he would not stop fighting for the Jewish community.

"I’m not just the mayor that’s leaving office; I’m your brother. And we will continue to stand side-by-side with you because you were there for our community time and time again, and I'm going to be here for your community," he pledged.

Mamdani’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.