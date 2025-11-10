Jewish students 'scared' after Mamdani wins NYC mayor race, calling it 'huge blow'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Jewish students in New York City "are scared" about what Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s victory means for their lives on campus, saying that the democratic socialist's win is "a huge blow to the New York City Jewish community."

Students from Columbia University, Barnard University and Baruch College sat down with Fox News Digital, revealing some of the major concerns held by Jewish students ahead of Mamdani's swearing in on New Year's Day.

"I think it’s a huge blow to the New York City Jewish community," Aidan Herlinger of Baruch College told Fox News Digital. "We’re looking at someone who has shouted out the Holy Land Five in a rap song, which he still hasn’t taken off his Twitter, he’s supported globalize the Intifada, refused to condemn it, and I think that's such a dangerous precedent."

"We have never seen a socialist country that has actually worked… And I think this may be a major downfall if Mr. Mamdani is actually able to act on his policies that he’s stated that he wants to enact," Eliana Birman of Barnard College explained.

Universities in New York City were host to some of the most heated protests in the country following the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel.

In April 2024, Columbia University saw an encampment take over the East Butler lawn where hundreds of students and non-students often chanted "from the river to the sea," calling for an end to the war in the Middle East and condemning Israel and its citizens.

In May 2025, protesters took over the Butler library on campus, unofficially renaming the space "Basel Al-Araj Popular University."

Both demonstrations led to the arrests of hundreds of protesters.

NYU faced similar protests on its NYC campus, including a Dec. 12, 2024, demonstration outside the university’s library where protesters called for an "intifada revolution" saying that "Tel Aviv is stolen land."

"Some of us hide our identities," Mera Skobolo of NYU told Fox News Digital. "We've been screamed at. We've been blocked out of our own library during finals week. We've had professors yell at students, not support students."

"We want to feel protected by our elected officials," Skobolo continued. "A lot of us are scared. The past two years on college campuses across New York City have been difficult for Jewish students."

After his victory, Mamdani promised, "We will build a City Hall that stands steadfast alongside Jewish New Yorkers and does not waver in the fight against the scourge of antisemitism."

Columbia University student TJ Katz outlined that Mamdani’s role as mayor would play a big role in students' attitudes toward the Jewish community.

"You will undoubtedly see students feel inspired by what [Mamdani] says and what he wishes," TJ Katz of Columbia University explained. "I think more than anything else, the mayor of New York City serves as a role model and a figurehead. He has the ability to put X, Y or Z policies in place, but I unequivocally believe the most impact that Mamdani will have is how he influences others to act."

Mamdani will officially be sworn into office on Jan. 1, 2026, after defeating former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and GOP candidate Curtis Sliwa last week.

"The call is coming from inside the house," Shoshana Aufzien of Barnard College told Fox. "We have a lot of systemic issues we need to work through. But the fact that Mamdani has never acknowledged his father’s anti-Semitism or condemned it is pretty telling."

"I think it’s going to be a big litmus test for my campus and also New Yorkers generally to see if they can tolerate a mayor with such radical policy proposals," Aufzien added.

Fox News Digital reached out to the universities and Mamdani for comment but did not receive responses in time for publication.

