Elon Musk Twitter takeover would turn tech giant into 'arena of hate,' Democratic strategist says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic strategist Danielle Moodie ramped up the mass hysteria surrounding Elon Musk's bid to take over Twitter, claiming the "homophobic" and "transphobic" Tesla and SpaceX CEO's move would have deeper implications, including immense "damage" to freedom of speech.

"I'm going to be honest, Elon Musk is a danger to Twitter and to freedom of speech," she said, adding, "He has been known to say some of the most transphobic and homophobic things to his millions of followers."

Moodie made the claim during her Saturday morning appearance on MSNBC's "PoliticsNation," where she slammed Musk's bid, as well as his remarks during a Thursday TED Talk when he stressed the urgency for an "inclusive arena for free speech."

Moodie took exception to his comments, firing off an accusation that Musk's takeover of Twitter would involve transforming the platform into a cesspool rife with hate speech and unregulated thought.

TWITTER LEFTISTS LOSE IT AFTER ELON MUSK OFFERS TO BUY THE SOCIAL MEDIA GIANT: ‘I AM FRIGHTENED’

"Creating an arena for hate? To me, that's what it sounds like – an opportunity for him to have no consequences, to have no flags," she said of Musk's proposal, adding that users of the revamped platform would be able to say anything without repercussions of the "harm" their words might cause.

Moodie went on to reiterate how the takeover would be "problematic" and stressed the urgency for people to pay attention to what is happening with the platform.

"I think this is something that folks really need to be paying attention to because I think that Elon Musk buying Twitter or creating this quote unquote arena would be problematic," she said.

Musk's campaign to add Twitter to his ownership portfolio elicited a mass hysteria among company leaders beginning last week, prompting board members to swallow a "poison pill" and stand in his way.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Twitter has received criticism for its multiple moves to stifle free speech in the past, banning a number of right-wing voices, including former President Donald Trump, Bill Clinton accuser Juanita Brodderick, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

The tech giant also received backlash for censoring The New York Post's coverage of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal just before the 2020 presidential election. Many mainstream outlets initially labeled the laptop story as "Russian disinformation," but have recently reversed course.