ABC, CBS, NBC ignore Hunter Biden scandals, haven’t mentioned his name in 259 days, study says

Morning and evening newscasts on ABC, CBS and NBC haven’t uttered the name "Hunter Biden" in 259 days despite ongoing scandals surrounding the president’s son, according to a study by the Media Research Center.

"It has now been 259 days — 37 weeks — since July 12, 2021. That’s when any of the corrupt network newscasts last uttered the words ‘Hunter Biden.’ Scandal after scandal, nothing seems to shake the determination of the ABC, CBS, and NBC morning and evening news shows to keep the public from knowing about the President’s wayward son and his sketchy financial and foreign dealings," MRC research director Scott Whitlock wrote.

NEW YORK TIMES SCOLDED FOR HANDLING OF HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY

Whitlock analyzed ABC’s "Good Morning America," "World News Tonight," CBS’ morning offerings, "CBS Evening News," NBC’s "Today" and "NBC Nightly News" and discovered zero mentions of "Hunter Biden" since last July.

While the broadcast networks have avoided Hunter Biden at all costs, the president’s son has been mentioned by other news outlets.

The New York Times confirmed earlier this month the authenticity of Hunter Biden's infamous laptop, which he left in a Delaware repair shop in 2019 before it was turned over to the FBI by the repair shop owner.

NEW YORK TIMES FINALLY CONFIRMS HUNTER BIDEN'S LAPTOP AFTER DISMISSING IT AMID 2020 CAMPAIGN

The laptop was first reported by the New York Post in October 2020 but was swiftly censored by Twitter and dismissed by most mainstream media outlets. The laptop’s contents included emails, text messages, photos and financial documents between himself, his family and business associates that showed how he used his political influence in his foreign business dealings, specifically in his work as a board member of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company. The Times report focused on the investigation into Hunter Biden's taxes and business dealings, burying the laptop confirmation over 20 paragraphs into the story.

"In the nearly two weeks since that concession, the morning and evening newscasts on ABC, CBS and NBC have allowed ZERO coverage, totally censoring the revelation," Whitlock wrote. "Twelve days after the Times confirmed that Hunter Biden’s laptop is real, ABC, CBS and NBC are still silent. They need to say his name, report on this controversy, and all the other Hunter Biden scandals."

ABC, CBS and NBC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Fox News’ Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.