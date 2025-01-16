JOE CONCHA: The 5 biggest losers from Team Trump's confirmation hearings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It's been the theater of the absurd in the Senate this week for President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet nominees, with Democrats playing the role of rogue clowns screaming (literally) for attention.

If you're just the average political observer, watching this show at home has likely been an annoying, infuriating and sometimes, comical experience. The questioning of Pete Hegseth, Trump's pick for defense secretary, and Pam Bondi, his nominee for attorney general, has greatly diminished what was once a relatively dignified Senate chamber.

So, who were the biggest losers of the week in these confirmation hearings?

Glad you asked.

5. Sen. Richard Blumenthal

How this guy even shows his face at a confirmation hearing is truly something to behold. Blumenthal, you may recall, lied repeatedly about serving in Vietnam despite never setting foot outside U.S. soil at the time. The Connecticut Democrat even went so far as to say he and other soldiers suffered "physical abuse" upon returning to the U.S.

"I do not believe that you can tell this committee or the people of America that you are qualified to lead them. I would support you as a spokesperson for the Pentagon," Blumenthal piously said to Hegseth, without a hint of self-awareness, an actual veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan on multiple tours and earned two Bronze Stars and a Combat Infantryman Badge.

Despite lying about his military service in the ultimate textbook example of Stolen Valor, Democrats put Blumenthal on the Armed Services Committee. What's next? Naming him to the Veterans Affairs Committee?

Oh, right... Rambo's on that committee too.

4. Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Speaking of those who lied about their past in the most craptastic manner possible, the faux Native American-American lawmaker from Massachusetts really stepped in it on Tuesday when questioning Hegseth on his argument that generals should not go directly into the defense industry to avoid being later compromised if returning afterward to the Defense Department.

"You are quite sure every general who serves should not go directly into the defense industry for 10 years but you're not willing to make that same pledge?" a hysterical Warren asked Hegseth.

"I'm not a general, Senator," Hegseth deadpanned to laughter in the chamber.

On Tuesday night, Warren joined CNN's Kaitlyn Collins, who reported in the middle of the interview that Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst had committed to supporting Hegseth. That news all but clinched the feeling that Hegseth will be confirmed. Warren noticeably grimaced upon hearing the news. A clip of that moment has since gone viral.

3. Sen. Adam Schiff

And speaking, yet again, of prolific liars on Capitol Hill, look no further than the newly-elected California Democrat senator, who was censured in the House for lying, over several years, that he had direct evidence that then-President Trump had colluded with the Kremlin to turn the 2016 election in his favor. That evidence, of course, has yet to be produced.

During his interrogation of likely-incoming Attorney General Pam Bondi, Schiff played the role of White Knight for the newly-minted Democrat darling Liz Cheney, the former Wyoming House Republican.

"I’m asking you, sitting here today, whether you are aware of a factual predicate to investigate Liz Cheney?" Schiff demanded.



"Senator, no one has asked me to investigate Liz Cheney. That is a hypothetical," Bondi responded.

"The president has called for it publicly. You are aware of that, aren’t you?" Schiff shot back.

"No one has asked me to investigate Liz," Bondi insisted before later adding, "You know what we should be worried about? The crime rate in California right now is through the roof. Your robberies are 87% higher than the national average. That’s what I want to be focused on, senator, if I am confirmed as attorney general."

And Bondi is 100% correct. Instead of obsessing over all-things Trump (as Liz Cheney also does), perhaps consider the fact that Schiff represents California, which is basically under one-party rule and has seen more residents leave than any other state in the country for a myriad of good reasons, especially crime.

2. Sen. Mazie Hirono

If anyone encapsulates just how ridiculous some of the questioning was during these hearings, look no further than the pride of the Pacific.

Here’s the Hawaii Democrat speaking to Bondi:

"Since you became a legal adult, have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature?"

Bondi: "No, senator."

Hirono: "Have you ever faced discipline or entered into a settlement relating to this kind of conduct?"

Bondi: "No, senator."

Let's be clear: Bondi has NEVER been remotely accused of any of these allegations. Hirono knows this but threw it out there in an effort to get it into the public record and on national TV.

This exchange on Wednesday was classic, but Hirono's notes had no rebuttal written for her.

HIRONO: "Does illegal immigration poison the blood of our nation?"

BONDI: "I went to the border and visited a rape crisis center, and it was horrific... I'm sure you've been to the border as well."

HIRONO: "Let's move on."

Game. Set. Match. Say hello to your next attorney general, America.

1. Sen. Tim Kaine

The winner of our biggest losers rundown was the easiest selection on the list, because Virginia Democrat Kaine -- who looked like he just rolled out of bed during these hearings -- was that bad.

Exhibit A: Kaine at one point during his questioning of Hegseth tried to make the argument that since the nominee had been twice divorced, he therefore couldn't be counted on to uphold his oath as Secretary of Defense when he couldn't be counted on to uphold his oath of marriage.

Yep. The same Tim Kaine, who was former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's running mate and who didn't utter one peep about Bill Clinton's multiple martial transgressions (the former president has also been accused of rape)... the same Tim Kaine who campaigned with Vice President Kamala Harris's husband, Doug Emhoff, who cheated on his first wife with the nanny, had the audacity to sit in judgment of Hegseth. And his questions were focused on personal matters that occurred years ago.

"I'm not a perfect person. I'm not claiming to be. I have failed at things in my life and thankfully I'm redeemed by my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," Hegseth perfectly responded.

Democrats showed this week they clearly learned nothing from the last election. The loud, pious lectures came from those who really need a large mirror to reflect on themselves.

The party did itself no favors this week. Democrats looked and sounded like members of a losing party married to a losing brand while embracing cheesy performance art to play to the type of people who still watch MSNBC and CNN.

Trump will get his cabinet confirmed. And in the process, the Blue Team will continue to go down a road few Americans have an appetite for: a road paved in division and demagoguery.

