Elizabeth Warren pressed on Mamdani and ‘intifada’ rhetoric, applauds how he’s ‘freaking out’ investors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Elizabeth Warren , D-Mass., condemned the controversial "globalize the intifada" rhetoric plaguing NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani's campaign, while also hailing that big businesses "are freaking out" about the democratic socialist.

"What do you think of — you know, he was asked repeatedly to condemn or whether he would condemn this phrase, ‘Globalize the intifada,’" "Squawk Box" co-host Andrew Ross Sorkin asked Warren Thursday on CNBC.

"Obviously, there are a lot of Jews — I’m Jewish — live in New York City," Sorkin added. "A lot of folks concerned about his inability or unwillingness to condemn that phrase. How did you feel about that phrase?"

"Look, it’s not something I would say, and I think he has said that he will not say it. He will discourage others from saying," Warren said.

NEW YORKERS SKEPTICAL AFTER ZOHRAN MAMDANI DISTANCES HIMSELF FROM PHRASE ‘GLOBALIZE THE INTIFADA’

Sorkin pressed her further, "Would you condemn it yourself?"

"Look, I don’t do that. I’m not in any part of that," Warren responded.

Sorkin asked about the phrase a third time, saying, "You don’t condemn the phrase?"

"No, of course I do," Warren said. "Look, this is not the way we should talk. If this encourages violence in any way, then I am opposed to it. I am a no-violence person. I think it’s a very, very bad idea."

Mamdani came under fire for neglecting to fully condemn the phrase. Taking questions from reporters on Monday, the mayoral candidate deflected when asked about the controversy.

He also declined to condemn the rhetoric during an appearance on The Bulwark podcast last month as well as during a "Meet the Press" interview, when host Kristen Welker asked Mamdani to condemn the rhetoric three times, but he refused.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Mamdani said he would not use the phrase and would "discourage" the use of it while meeting with over 100 business executives.

TOP DEMOCRATS, MEDIA DEMAND ZOHRAN MAMDANI CONDEMN 'GLOBALIZE THE INTIFADA' PHRASE

Warren then pivoted to praising Mamdani’s left-wing economic policy proposals.

"But let’s be clear, Mamdani ran this race because he said, ‘I can make government work for better for families on the ground. I’m willing to try new ideas to bring down costs for people who live in New York City,’" she said.

"And I understand that big-time investors are freaking out about that because they can’t quite understand how somebody is going to maybe make it to be mayor without having come and bent a knee to them," Warren continued. "But that’s not what he did. He went directly to the people, he told them what he wanted to do, and I think he’s going to do it."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mamdani’s proposals include government-run grocery stores, plans to "Trump-proof" New York City and a tax on the top 1% of New York City residents.