Zohran Mamdani continues to dodge questions about 'globalize the intifada'

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani continued to dodge questions on Monday about the phrase, "Globalize the intifada," which is widely seen as a call for violence against Jewish people.

During an event with a New York City musicians' union celebrating its endorsement of Mamdani, the Democratic Party's nominee for mayor avoided answering questions about the controversial rhetoric and whether he supports such language.

WNYC’s Elizabeth Kim asked Mamdani about a reported upcoming meeting with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., this week.

She then asked about whether he had "regret" over how he handled a question about the "globalize the intifada" phrase during a recent interview. Mamdani declined to condemn the rhetoric during an interview last month with The Bulwark podcast.

Responding to Kim on Monday, the New York State assemblymember said, "I can’t speak to the media coverage of it. I can tell you that I’m looking forward to that meeting with Congressman Jeffries."

Mamdani continued, "And in the conversations that I’ve had with him, they have come back to be the urgent issue of affordability and the way in which the challenge that we are presented with is reminiscent of that, that was faced by the greatest mayor in our city’s history, Fiorello La Guardia. A challenge of taking on anti-immigrant animus and standing up for working people across the city and Congressmen Jeffries, the New York delegation."

During a June interview on ABC, after Mamdani won the Democratic mayoral nomination in a political upset, Jeffries said, "Globalizing the intifada, by way of example, is not an acceptable phrase, and he’s going to have to clarify his position on that as he moves forward."

In his response to Kim on Monday, Mamdani also took a swipe at President Donald Trump .

Mamdani said that Jeffries and New York lawmakers "have been on the front lines of facing the twin crisis of fighting back against the Trump administration and the legislation that that same administration just ushered through which would steal food from the hungry, take health care from Americans, and continue in what is one of the largest wealth transfers from working class people across this country to the very Americans who already have more than they know what to do with."

Journalist Tom Elliott remarked in a post on X that shortly after Kim's question and Mamdani’s response, the event ended. In his post on X, Elliott said, "After struggling to explain his reluctance to denounce ‘globalize the intifada,’ Zohran Mamdani's staffers pull a Biden & abruptly end his presser: 'I think we're done here.'"

The self-avowed democratic socialist has dodged similar questions about the "globalize the intifada" phrase.

