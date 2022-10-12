Elizabeth Warren, Chris Hayes claim a GOP Congress will ‘sabotage,’ ‘blow up our economy’ to win in 2024

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes and his guest Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., agreed Wednesday that if Republicans take even one house of Congress in the midterms, they will "sabotage" and "blow up our economy" to boost their chances in 2024.

"According to the latest tracking poll, the economy is the number one issue people like to hear candidates talk about, ahead of abortion and immigration," Hayes explained on "All In." "But if the economy is number one issue to voters, then there is one party that will have an incentive to make it better, and that party is the one that has the presidency, the Democrats."

He suggested that Republicans, on the other hand, have the exact opposite intention.

"The other side, the Republicans have an explicit incentive to make the economy worse. And I will tell you, having covered the Tea Party Congress in 2011 amidst the recovery from the financial crisis, I feel confident in predicting that if Republicans win control of the one or both houses of Congress, they will do everything in their power to sabotage the economy, to best set them up to retake the White House in 2024," he said.

BIDEN ADMITS ‘SLIGHT RECESSION’ COULD HAPPEN BUT SAYS, ‘I DON’T ANTICIPATE IT'

Hayes then introduced Warren to the show and asked her about the "threat to the economy that might be posed by a Republican just winning the House," inquiring if "people on the Hill" understand "how scary that might be."

Warren agreed with Hayes’ theory and suggested that Republicans are "loud and clear" about their intentions.

"Well, we should understand because the Republicans are loud and clear about this," Warren said. "They have already said for example they will use the debt ceiling negotiations. You know, we gotta break the debt ceiling so we can meet the obligations to the United States of America."

2022 MIDTERM ELECTION NEWS AS DEMOCRATS, GOP FIGHT TO CONTROL SENATE, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

She went on to suggest that Republicans would hold certain government programs "hostage" if they take power.

"There’s already Republicans saying hey, if they can get control of the House or the Senate, then they are going to hold hostage things like Social Security and Medicare," she said.

She went on to suggest that Republicans "want to be able to use these kind of levers to blow up our economy."

According to a recent ABC News/Washington Post poll, Republicans hold a 16-point lead over Democrats in trust to handle the economy and a 19-point lead on inflation.