Elise Stefanik blasts Gov. Hochul's reaction to gun rights ruling: 'Going as far left as possible'

Supreme Court strikes down New York rule restricting access to concealed carry permits

Joshua Q. Nelson
Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
Rep. Elise Stefanik blasts Gov. Hochul’s reaction to gun rights ruling Video

Rep. Elise Stefanik blasts Gov. Hochul’s reaction to gun rights ruling

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., on Gov. Kathy Hochul warning that she will push gun restrictions in spite of the Supreme Court gun rights ruling.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., told "The Faulkner Focus" on Thursday that Gov. Kathy Hochul is going to be as "radical as possible" which is out of touch with everyday New Yorkers in her district. Hochul blasted the Supreme Court's ruling against New York's gun permit law, calling out the "insanity" of gun culture.

SUPREME COURT GUN DECISION SHOOTS DOWN NY RULE THAT SETS HIGH BAR FOR CONCEALED CARRY LICENSES

ELISE STEFANIK: What we've seen from Hochul is she is running as fast as possible to the left. She has embraced the far-left gun control movement. But what I want to point out here is that when Kathy Hochul served in the House of Representatives, she was at that time a moderate. She was a pro-Second Amendment legislator at that time. But now that she is facing a contested Democratic primary, she is going to go as radical as possible. That is out of touch with everyday New Yorkers in my district. 

Republicans, Democrats, and independents support Second Amendment rights. It's an issue that I run on successfully. And I think Kathy Hochul is going to struggle in her reelection this November because of this crime skyrocketing. We have seen people have a right to self-defense. They have constitutional rights to the Second Amendment. So we'll have to see how far to the left Kathy Hochul goes.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for FoxNews.com. You can find him on Twitter @joshuaqnelson.