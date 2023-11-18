Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson tells Joe Rogan he has Democratic friends who are ‘loyal to the party,’ not Biden

Actor and former WWE superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson clarified an important distinction among his Democratic Party-supporting friends, telling podcast host Joe Rogan this week that they’re "loyal to the party," not Biden supporters.

Johnson made the claim during an appearance on "The Joe Rogan Podcast," while conversing with the host about how people used to be able to have both Republican and Democratic friends and not think much of it.

At one point during the topic, Johnson alleged he had some friends who are Trump voters and some friends who are Biden voters. However, he quickly walked back the claim regarding Biden voters, noting that they’re more Democratic Party supporters than Biden supporters.

The moment followed Rogan’s statement that "When I was a kid, you could have a Republican friend. Like it was no big deal. It’s no big deal. Like, ‘Oh, Bobby likes George Bush. Who cares? Who gives a f---.’"

He continued, saying, "You know, you were a supporter of Bill Clinton. He liked George Bush. Nobody cared. Nobody like, ‘F--- you.’ It wasn’t like, ‘You’re a Nazi.’ ‘What do you mean I’m a Nazi? I just want lower taxes.’"

Amused, Johnson asked, "What the f--- are you talking about?" Rogan added, "How did I become a Nazi, you know?"

The former wrestler resonated with the story, mentioning his friends on both sides of the aisle. "It’s the craziest thing. I have friends who support Trump. I have friends who support Biden."

Rogan interjected, "Do you really have some friends who support Biden?"

Catching himself, Johnson laughed and replied, "Well, no, no. No, no, no! Here’s what I do. I have friends – thank you, that’s a good check. Because that’s important."

"This is important context," he continued, as Rogan laughed. The host helped him out, saying, "They support the Democratic Party."

That was the answer "The Rock" was looking for. "I have friends who are loyal to the party," he declared.

Despite joking about how unlikely genuine support for Biden is, even among Democratic voters, the media mogul supported the then-presidential candidate in the 2020 election.

After Biden won, "The Rock" put out a video on Instagram expressing his happiness at the result. He said, " My vote represented my little daughters, my vote represented humanity, my vote represented decency, it represented the values and principles we teach our little girls and my vote also, for me, represented the importance of just being a good, decent human being and how important that is."

Johnson has also considered a presidential run himself and is a popular would-be candidate among some voters. This week, The Washington Post published a column claiming that the former wrestler is the best "pathway" out of the "doom loop" of a Biden/Trump rematch.

