Dr. Siegel urges Biden to fight COVID fear with health tools instead of shutdowns

As COVID-19 cases surge across the U.S. days before Christmas, Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel urged the Biden administration on "America Reports" Monday to focus on tools like therapeutics and testing to mitigate fear surrounding the omicron variant instead of returning to lockdowns.

WHITE HOUSE RIPPED FOR DOOMSDAY WINTER MESSAGE OF 'SEVERE ILLNESS AND DEATH' FOR UNVACCINATED PEOPLE

DR. MARC SIEGEL: What are the tools against the fear? Here are the tools that the Biden administration is not using yet, and I hope they will. Tool number one is that if you're boosted, if you're vaccinated and boosted, the chances are growing greater by the scientific day that you're not going to get anything other than a mild case here. That's pretty good news. Secondly, we got a pill sitting there at the FDA's doorstep that hasn't been approved yet, the Pfizer pill, that it looks like it decreases your risk of hospitalization in a great study in the New England Journal of Medicine by 90 percent. That's got to be approved. That's got to be bought in quantity by the government. That's got to be sent out there. And I've been saying for weeks now I'd like a rapid test in every house in America.

…

We want people to have their gatherings. Otherwise we're going to have another issue which is more depression, more anxiety and more worry. We have to take into account that we have to be safe. And I think people have the personal responsibility here. I've seen it and I'm encountering it every day with my patients.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: