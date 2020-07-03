Dr. Nesheiwat says Fourth of July 'potential perfect storm' for coronavirus spread

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Janette Nesheiwat warned on "Special Report" Friday that the Fourth of July holiday weekend has the potential to be a coronavirus "perfect storm" and people should take precautions.

"This Fourth of July holiday weekend has the potential for a perfect storm, and with over 50,000 new cases daily and some hospitals maxing out their [intensive care] capacity, we really need to take aggressive action and try to celebrate this holiday weekend at home so that we minimize person-to-person interaction with new people outside of your family," Nesheiwat told guest host Mike Emanuel.

"And if you are going to go out and celebrate, try to keep six to 10 feet [apart] and try to socialize outdoors and, of course, wear your mask. That's really important because that can help [reduce] the [chance of] transmission ... from about 17 [percent] down to about three percent, which can really save thousands of lives over the next few months."

Thousands of beachgoers began flocking to the shores Friday to kick off the Fourth of July weekend despite a nationwide resurgence in coronavirus cases that has prompted beach closures in some of the hardest-hit areas and other restrictions to prevent more infections.

COVID-19 infections are up in at least 40 states as the country heads into the holiday weekend. Public health officials have warned that large gatherings could exacerbate the outbreak following weeks of progress that has essentially been erased in many areas.

Nesheiwat also expressed that masks protect everyone, including the wearer.

"Wearing a mask does not mean you should not practice physical distancing," she said. "The latest data that we have actually shows you're not only protecting others, but you can actually be protecting yourself.

"And it also showed that by October, 33,000 lives would be safe. So it certainly helps. It's not 100 percent [preventive]. That's why, in addition to wearing a mask, physical distancing, hand hygiene, [and] trying to avoid clusters, crowds, areas with high density like bars and restaurants are really, really important."

The doctor echoed White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci by warning that the virus is mutating to be more transmissible.

"[It could be] three to nine times more transmissible, three to nine times more contagious. So that's really a big issue," Nesheiwat said. "So we have the tools and the knowledge ... to fight and combat this virus. It's just a matter of compliance, being attentive and adhering to these CDC guidelines."

