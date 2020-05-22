Dr. Marc Siegel sounds off on Memorial Day coronavirus lockdown restrictions

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel on Friday highlighted some of what he called the "stupidity" of coronavirus lockdowns heading into Memorial Day weekend.

"[New York City] Mayor Bill de Blasio says he's going to open the beaches, hurray for Memorial Day weekend. But if anyone tries to swim, he says, 'They're going to be pulled out of the water.' Now, if there's a danger to your health, it isn't COVID-19 on that beach. It's his guy pulling you out of the water. You might drown," Siegel said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"And by the way, social distancing is usually in effect when you swim, right? It's very safe. There's no coronavirus in the water. People don't swim close together. I think you should use those security people as lifeguards."

Siegel then brought up New York and New Jersey allowing tennis, but only for singles matches and not doubles.

"Tennis, you have to play singles. Now if you're 70 years old, you may love tennis, but maybe you need doubles. Maybe you don't have the wind for singles anymore, Tucker," Siegel said. "Well, if they make you play singles, you could actually, God forbid, die of a heart attack. So to your health, the risk is much greater with the singles than from COVID-19."

Finally, the doctor spoke about the cancellation of Memorial Day parades across the country, even in areas with low infection rates.

"All across the country, we celebrate our fallen warriors from the Revolutionary War forward, right? Well, not this year. Parades are all being canceled across the United States, including in Bozeman, Montana, where there's [sic] been less than 500 deaths in the entire state of Montana. And one death, one death in the Bozeman area," Siegel said. "They're not having the Memorial Day parade. So how do we celebrate our fallen heroes? How do we celebrate them?"

Siegel said that at least President Trump has called for the opening of houses of worship so that Americans can pray for fallen soldiers.

"At least, and we'll social distance in there, believe me, we're going to pray. If this can happen, we'll pray for the souls of our fallen heroes," Siegel said. "If we can't celebrate them in a parade, let's at least be able to pray for their souls."