'Madness of Crowds' author rips doctors calling for medical care based on race: 'Absolutely despicable'

'Logical endpoint of this illogical worldview,' says Douglas Murray

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Author Douglas Murray says the calls from Harvard instructors is ‘absolutely despicable.’

"Madness of Crowds" author Douglas Murray slammed Harvard professionals and doctors on Wednesday for calling to implement a critical race theory agenda, allowing preferential admission for black and other minority heart patients. 

UNIVERSITY PROFESSORS HIT BACK AGAINST OPPONENTS OF CRITICAL RACE THEORY

DOUGLAS MURRAY: It’s unbelievable except for anyone who’s followed what critical race theory is trying to do and the extent to which it is just running America. Every single facet of America. It is quite amazing to look at what these Harvard professionals have been arguing for. They say race should be a determining factor in how American heart patients are treated and it says wait for this, that there should be a preferential admission option for black and Latinx patients.

 I mean you just have to pause for a moment and imagine how outraged we would all rightly be if some Harvard professional said you know there should be preferential treatment for heart failure patients who are white. I mean we would be outraged. And here are these medical professionals saying that there should be preferential treatment for black and other minority groups. It’s absolutely despicable, but this is the absolutely logical endpoint of this illogical worldview. 

