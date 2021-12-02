Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Donald Trump rips media for refusing to cover national crime surge: 'Our country is being destroyed'

The number of police officers shot and killed in 2021 has reached the highest on record, according to the FOP

By Bailee Hill | Fox News
Former President Donald Trump knocked the mainstream media for failing to report on the nationwide crime surge amid rampant anti-police rhetoric across the country. 

POLICE OFFICERS SHOT, KILLED IN 2021 AT ALL-TIME HIGH: NATIONAL FRATERNAL ORDER OF POLICE

The 45th president joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the media's absent approach in refusing to cover the issue plaguing a string of cities, and the state of policing in America under the Biden administration. 

"You look at what's going on in Chicago and look at what's happening in San Francisco, and it's happening in many other cities that they don't want to report about…The media isn't reporting this problem," Trump explained. 

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott speaks to reporters in San Francisco. San Francisco saw an increase in shootings in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, and a slight uptick in aggravated assaults like those seen in viral videos. Scott said, Monday that retail robberies have declined despite brazen thefts caught on video. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Many cities in California, including San Francisco and others in the Bay Area, have been hit with a string of smash-and-grab robberies prompting many business owners to even turn to private security for their own safety. 

"When you look at San Francisco and you look at a hundred kids or people running into a store together and the cops are standing out, they're not allowed to do their job," Trump explained. "We have a country that has no law enforcement, [and] has no law and order."

According to the National Fraternal Order of Police, 58 police officers, the highest number ever recorded, have been shot and killed in the line of duty so far in 2021. 

The organization released the data on Wednesday, warning the highest number of officers shot in the line of duty, already at 314, is also on pace to become the highest on record. 

"The people of our country love our police and they do respect them, but they're not allowed to do their job. If you allowed them to do their job, that would stop and crime would stop, but they're not allowed," Trump stated. 

"Our country is being destroyed," he continued. "It should never be allowed to happen."

Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital.