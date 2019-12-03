Dominic Green: Interview with Jeffrey Epstein accuser 'devastating' for Prince Andrew

Spectator USA’s Dominic Green called the BBC interview with Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Roberts “a devastating broadcast” for the British royal family and it raises more questions.

Roberts, who claimed she was trafficked by convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew on three occasions nearly 20 years ago, sat down with BBC’s "Panorama."

During the interview, she responded to the prince’s denial of her allegations against him.

“This is not some sordid sex story,” said Roberts, as reported by People magazine on Monday. “This is a story of being trafficked. This is a story of abuse and this is a story of your guys’ royalty.”

PRINCE ANDREW ACCUSER VIRGINIA ROBERTS SAYS SHE WAS ‘GROSSED OUT’ BY ROYAL, WAS FORCED 'TO KEEP HIM HAPPY'

Reacting Tuesday on "Fox & Friends," Green said Roberts' statements "undermine" most of Prince Andrew's denials.

“[He] was already in a hole with these allegations,” Green said.

"They gave him a shovel because now it turns out the BBC had already prepared this investigative program that aired last night and which, again, raises even more questions and undermines most of Prince Andrew’s excuses.”

According to Roberts, she was brought to London by Epstein in 2001, when she was introduced to Andrew, now 59. It was during that meeting when the trio, along with Epstein’s then-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, went to Tramp nightclub.

The Buckingham Palace stressed that “it is emphatically denied that the Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts. Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation.”

INTERVIEW WITH PRINCE ANDREW ACCUSER VIRGINIA ROBERTS ADDS TO ROYAL FAMILY CRISIS

In a previous interview with the BBC, Andrew claimed he had “no recollection of ever meeting” Roberts, “none whatsoever.”

“I have absolutely no memory of that photograph,” insisted Andrew. “I’m afraid to say that I don’t believe that photograph was taken in the way that has been suggested.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Green weighed in on that statement, saying that the idea that it was “subsequently forged” lacks evidence to support the palace or the prince’s claim at all.” He said the report and interview by BBC included strong "forensic journalism."

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.