DOJ using Hunter Biden special counsel to 'stonewall' Congress' investigation, GOP lawmaker says

Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., is sounding the alarm on Attorney General Merrick Garland's decision to appoint a special counsel in the Hunter Biden investigation. The GOP lawmaker told "America Reports" Friday that he believes Garland's strategically appointed special counsel David Weiss is an attempt by Democrats to "whitewash" the Biden family's corruption.

REP. JASON SMITH: I think that this should be concerning to all Americans, that this is an attempt to whitewash the Biden family corruption. I mean, Mr. Weiss is the single architect over that sweetheart plea agreement deal that the judge in Delaware threw out just a few weeks ago as saying it was awful and unfair. There were provisions within that sweetheart plea deal that granted complete immunity to Hunter Biden for these crimes and future crimes. And [the judge] even stated that she's never seen anything like that before. And who was the architect of that? Now, the person who Garland, who President Biden's Justice Department, just appointed to be special counsel. I am very fearful that appointing the special counsel is just an attempt to stonewall Congress' investigation of the Biden family.

"I'm here today to announce the appointment of David Weiss as a special counsel consistent with the Department of Justice regulations governing such matters. In keeping with those regulations, I have today notified the designated members of each House of Congress of the appointment," Garland said at a press conference in Washington, D.C. Friday.

Weiss is the federal prosecutor who has investigated the business dealings of Hunter Biden and brought charges against him in Delaware. His appointment as special counsel indicates that, contrary to Hunter's defense lawyers' claims, the Justice Department investigation into President Biden's son is not over.

Garland said Tuesday that Weiss told him that "in his judgment, his investigation has reached a stage at which he should continue his work as a special counsel, and he asked to be appointed."

"Upon considering his request, as well as the extraordinary circumstances relating to this matter, I have concluded it is in the public interest to appoint him as special counsel," Garland said.

A senior Justice Department official said the White House was not informed of Garland's decision before the announcement.

Fox News' Chris Pandolfo, Jake Gibson and David Spunt contributed to this report.

