DNC chair says 'bulls---' on air as Dem frustrations over Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' mount

The chairman of the Democratic National Committee let an expletive slip on air when describing President Donald Trump’s "big, beautiful bill" on Thursday.

Ken Martin, who was elected DNC chair earlier this year, called Trump’s bill "bulls---" during an appearance on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe." Network censors didn’t catch the word as he said it, so it came out clearly during the broadcast.

"Don’t make no mistake about it. The Democratic Party, we’re here to fight. We’re here to win, and we’re here to make sure that we actually give the American people a sense that their better days are ahead of them, and that this bulls--- bill that they see right now in Congress, that’s not going to happen if you put Democrats back in power."

It didn't appear to be an accident, as Martin had already described the bill that way on social media.

Martin made the statements ahead of the final congressional vote on Trump’s $3.3 trillion government spending package. At the time, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., had launched into what would be a multi-hour speech on the House floor to delay the vote.

Final passage of the bill came on Thursday afternoon after Jeffries yielded the floor.

During his TV appearance, Martin savaged Trump’s bill and the Republican lawmakers who supported it, calling their actions a "betrayal."

"This is one of the biggest betrayals we’ve seen in recent history, and we’re going to remind voters next year – trust me – this is not going to go well for Republicans. And someone said this earlier, they are handing us a gift on a silver platter," he said, noting the potential political capital the Democratic Party could get with the bill’s passage.

He continued, arguing that the bill will ultimately "be disastrous for the American people, who are – their lives are going to be shattered and communities are going to be afflicted with a lot of pain over the coming years because of this bill."

As he went on, Martin mentioned how his party was galvanized in opposition to the bill and will succeed in the midterm elections against the GOP and Trump administration, which he described as an "authoritarian regime" which has "an unimpeded path to do whatever the hell they want to inflict more pain and damage in this country."

NBC News correspondent Ali Vitali appeared skeptical of Martin’s confidence in the upcoming elections, noting how Democratic figures thought Trump was a "gift" to the party in 2016 until former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s presidential loss.