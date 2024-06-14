Expand / Collapse search
Detroit pastor welcomes Trump reaching out to Black voters, says Biden 'has forgotten why he's in office'

Pastor Lorenzo Sewell set for meeting with Trump at Michigan campaign stop

By Elizabeth Heckman Fox News
Published
Pastor vows to hold Trump 'accountable' to Platinum Plan if he wins in November Video

Pastor vows to hold Trump 'accountable' to Platinum Plan if he wins in November

Pastor Lorenzo Sewell, who is hosting a Trump roundtable, discussed why he believes Biden is in office, the importance of the Black vote and what his congregation expects from Trump as they prepare to head to the ballot box.

Former President Trump is headed to Detroit for a roundtable discussion at a church as he continues to reach out to Black voters.

Ahead of the meeting, 180 Church Pastor Lorenzo Sewell said on "Fox & Friends First" Friday that Trump's visit "means so much" to the community.

"Sometimes we forget about the Black vote. Sometimes we forget about the power of what it means to vote for those who are in office and, in urban America, our voice matters. That's why it means so much to us that the former president will come and value our voice," he said.

Sewell said he can't remember the last time a president laid out a plan for the Black community until Trump created the Platinum Plan, which included approximately $500 billion for Black businesses and churches.

"Those metrics matter to us. So we're going to ask him, we're going to hold him accountable to the Platinum Plan that he produced."

Donald Trump speaking

Former President Trump is running a third straight time for the White House. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Sewell said he believes President Biden has forgotten about the Black community, which helped him secure the presidency.

"I believe our current president has forgotten that the reason why he's in office is because the first Black president selected him as a vice president, and because he selected a Black vice president." 

He added, "At the end of the day, in urban America, typically people are on the menu, and they're never at the table."

Sewell shared the importance of faith, regardless of political affiliation. 

"We can vote different. But we are all called to love the same Jesus Christ. He loved you regardless of your background or your political affiliation."

Recent polls have showed minority voters appearing to sour on President Biden. The surveys, released in May by the New York Times, Siena College and the Philadelphia Inquirer, show Trump with the lead in five of the six key battleground sates where he was narrowly defeated by Biden four years ago. 

Especially concerning for Democrats is the polls found Biden leading Trump among Black voters 63% to 23%, which would be a sharp drop from the 87% of Black voters who supported Biden in 2020 and helped him flip Georgia and other swing states. 

If the results stand on Election Day, Trump winning more than 20% of the Black vote would be the highest level of backing by Black voters of a GOP presidential candidate in generations. 

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig said Friday on "Fox & Friends" that he's noticed shifting sentiment among Black residents who are concerned about the economy and illegal immigration.  

"People are sick and tired. I've had a lot of conversations in my barbershop. We talk about politics all the time. And these are African American men, and they say they're ready for change. Now, some are very quiet, they may not speak out loud, but they come to me," he told host Lawrence Jones.

Elizabeth Heckman is a digital production assistant with Fox News.