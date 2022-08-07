Dems' ideology of controlling Black community hasn't changed: North Carolina lieutenant governor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said Democrats' "ideology of control" toward the Black community "has not changed" over the course of American history Saturday on "Unfiltered."

LT. GOV. MARK ROBINSON: The Democratic Party has not changed their ideology toward Black people. It has always been an ideology of control. And when they cannot control you, when they cannot control your thought, they will hate you and they will try to destroy you. It's been done to me in several venues since I started on this venture, and it's nothing new.

KANYE WEST ENCOURAGES BLACK AMERICANS NOT TO VOTE FOR DEMOCRATS: 'THAT'S NOT THE POWER'

…

When I made comments at a White church, they went viral and the news media jumped all over me and questioned me and threatened me and all kinds of stuff. But those comments I made in that Black church — the mass media refuses to air those. Why? Because I was speaking to Black people, and Black people agreed overwhelmingly. And that ideology, they cannot tolerate. They don't want to see Black people push against their narratives. In that situation, that's what happened.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: