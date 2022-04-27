Democrats' hold on the Black community is ending

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When historians look back on Donald Trump's legacy, I believe that his work on behalf of Black Americans will be at the top of any list of his accomplishments.

Whether considering his efforts to lower Black unemployment, the way he stood for law and order and making our cities safer, or his work to expand the Republican Party to the Black community, it is undeniable that Trump has done more for Black Americans than any Republican president since Abraham Lincoln.



This election cycle, we are seeing the results of President Trump's important work in two campaigns for the U.S. Senate that I am supporting: Herschel Walker’s and T.W. Shannon’s.

GEORGIA SENATE RACE: HERSCHEL WALKER LANDS ENDORSEMENT OF LEADING ANTI-ABORTION GROUP

Walker, the former Heisman trophy winner and an all pro running back from my home state of Georgia, is the front-runner for the Republican nomination in Georgia. President Trump was instrumental in his recruitment, endorsed him early, and is going to be a big part of why Mr. Walker becomes a U.S. Senator.

Shannon has the distinction of being the first African American Republican Speaker of the House in the reddest state in the union, Oklahoma. He has a long record of fighting for conservative principles, leading the successful fight as Speaker to repeal affirmative action in Oklahoma, as well as overhauling the State’s welfare system by mandating a 20-hour work week for able-bodied adult recipients.

If these two are elected, the Republican Party will have achieved something remarkable. Walker and Shannon would join Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina in the U.S. Senate. So, Republicans would have three elected Black Senators – two from the Deep South. That’s two more than the Democrats.



How is this possible? Listening to the Democrats and their media allies, you would believe that the Republican Party is nothing but a bastion of racism that oppresses Black Americans. Even a cursory look into the facts reveals that this is a lie.

WALKER'S HAUL: FIRST TIME SENATE CANDIDATE'S FEROCIOUS FUNDRAISING



The Democrats paint themselves as the party of racial equality, but it's important to ask, "Which Party is really helping the Black community, and which one is hurting them?"

It's the Democrats who oppose school choice, putting Black children into hellish school districts with no shot at a good education.



It's the Democrats who support radical pro-abortion policies that have resulted in nearly 400,000 abortions per year.



It's the Democrats who support defunding the police as violent crime is rising in communities nationwide.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Each year, as the Democratic Party grows more radical, and increasingly hostile to any thought that does not sound like it was first invented in the Cal-Berkley faculty lounge, they drive a wedge between themselves and Black Americans.



But they're not just alienating Black Americans – they're alienating working people of every background, families who are trying to put food on the table and give a life to their children, but are being crushed by the Biden administration's Woke, out of touch policymaking.

We see this at every turn, whether it's administrative rule making by Biden's team, out-of-control spending policies that are driving inflation like we have not seen since the Carter administration, or a continued refusal to open up the American energy sector. What do these things have in common? Woke policymaking by administration liberals that directly hurts middle class Americans.



That is why Donald Trump was so successful with these voters despite the media calling him a racist at every turn, and that is why Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are tanking among Black Americans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The old, tired, knee-jerk accusations of racism have finally been exposed for the lies they are.



Soon-to-be Sens. Walker and Shannon represent more evidence that the dam is breaking, and the Democratic Party's hold on the Black community is coming to an end.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM NEWT GINGRICH