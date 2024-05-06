Democrats worry Biden doesn’t have enough ‘energy,' support behind him to beat Trump in a rematch: Report

Democrats are concerned there isn't enough momentum behind President Biden's re-election campaign to win him another term, according to a recent report.

"There’s not enough energy," Democratic voter Will Rikard told the Associated Press. "I think people are gonna need to wake up and get going."

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said some voters don't understand that only a few months stand between Biden and former President Trump's rematch at the polls.

"Many of them have not wrapped their heads around the fact that it is, in fact, going to be a rematch," Cooper said in an interview. "When they do, I don’t think there’s any question that Joe Biden is going to win the day."

Political analyst and Republican Voters Against Trump co-founder Sarah Longwell said voters are generally unhappy about a rematch between Biden and Trump.

"I think we have an electorate that’s going through the stages of grief about this election," Longwell said. "They’ve done denial — ‘Not these two, can’t possibly be these two.’ And I think they’re in depression now. I’m waiting for people to hit acceptance."

Trump advisers have expressed confidence in private meetings about the campaign.

"We have a real opportunity to expand the map here," Trump campaign senior adviser Chris LaCivita told the AP. "The Biden campaign has spent tens of millions of dollars on TV ads and in their ‘vaunted ground game.' And they have nothing to show for it."

For Biden, an important part of his campaign strategy is comparison with Trump.

"The plan is reminding voters of what life was like with Trump and also demonstrating to voters that the ways in which the world feels uncertain to them now are not, in fact, caused by the president, but can actually be navigated by this president," Mary Murphy, a Biden pollster, told the outlet. "Voters will trust his leadership and stewardship, knowing that things can be a lot worse if it’s Donald Trump."

Republicans are significantly more enthusiastic about the 2024 election rematch between Biden and Trump than either Democrats or independent voters, according to a national poll.

A survey released in late April by the Monmouth University Polling Institute found Republican voters were considerably more excited about the election than Democratic voters. Sixty-three percent of Republicans questioned said they were very or somewhat enthusiastic about the second straight face-off between the Democratic incumbent in the White House and his GOP predecessor.

"Enthusiasm for a 2020 rematch has increased slightly now that these two candidates are the presumptive nominees. But most voters are not looking forward to November," Monmouth University Polling Institute Director Patrick Murray said.

James Singer, a Biden campaign spokesperson, told Fox News Digital that voters will reject Trump at the polls in November.

"Right now, Donald Trump is trapped in a mess of his own creation, consumed by his personal problems instead of campaigning, driving away moderate and Nikki Haley voters, and offering an extreme agenda of cutting Social Security, increasing prices, and banning abortion nationwide," Singer said in a statement.

"Voters trust President Biden and his record of actually creating jobs instead of losing them, protecting fundamental rights instead of ripping them away, and fighting for the American people instead of screwing them over – we’re happy to offer this choice to voters over the next six months. After which, the American people will stand with Joe Biden against Donald Trump’s hate, extremism and violence," Singer said.

The Trump campaign criticized Biden and his campaign for inflation, the border and other issues.

"Crooked Joe and his floundering campaign have no idea what’s about to come their way," Trump campaign advisor Steven Cheung said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Aside from trying to explain away losing his memory, shuffling his feet like a short-circuited Roomba, and falling on his a-- over and over again, they'll have to take responsibility for their out-of-control border, runaway inflation, and surging crime rates that have decimated every American."

