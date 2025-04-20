Democratic Party's Easter post on X snubs Biden while resurfacing holiday photos of Obama, Clinton, JFK

The Democratic Party celebrated Easter on social media by taking a stroll down memory lane at the White House, some of their posts snubbing the party's most recent president, Joe Biden.

On Sunday morning, The Democrats' official X account told its followers "Happy Easter!" while sharing photos of former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter and John F. Kennedy of their Easter celebrations with their spouses and children when they all held office.

But as some conservative critics pointed out, Biden was left out of the post.

The Democrats' account on the liberal-dominated platform Bluesky made the same post without showing a photo of Biden.

However, the party's accounts on Facebook and Instagram did include Biden, showing them in chronological order prominently showcasing the JFK photo first while Biden's photo appeared last.

According to the X Help Center, users can "select 1-4 photos to Post at once." Bluesky also limits its users to a four-image maximum per post. In both instances, one of the five presidents in the Facebook and Instagram posts wouldn't make the cut on X and Bluesky.

Critics called out the Democrats' presidential omission on X.

"Not pictured: Joe Biden. LOL snubbed," conservative strategist Steve Guest reacted.

"Love that the gen-Z staffers running this account are more fond of Jimmy Carter than Joe Biden," 10-Minute Drill podcast host Matt Whitlock wrote.

Others on X like Substack writer Kate Hyde took it upon themselves to post Easter photos of Biden.



The Democratic National Committee did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Biden has been at the center of the turmoil within the Democratic Party ever since President Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 election. Many Democrats have blamed him for not withdrawing from the presidential race sooner and allowing time for an open primary to select a new Democratic nominee rather than rallying behind then-Vice President Kamala Harris in the final months of the campaign.

He has also been the subject of multiple books about how his cognitive decline was strongly apparent behind the scenes among his staffers long before his disastrous debate performance.