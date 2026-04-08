Democratic lawmaker warns he's 'taking names,' creating list of people who need to be held accountable

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., said he was "taking names" and creating his own list on Tuesday when pressed on how Democrats were going to respond to what MS NOW reported as an "enemies" list from the Trump Department of Justice (DOJ), specifically with regard to his participation in a video telling U.S. military personnel to refuse hypothetical illegal orders from the Trump administration.

MS NOW's Ari Melber, after displaying a graphic of the alleged "enemies" list, said, "Pam Bondi’s out, partly because she has zero wins on this. Probably a good thing for the rule of law, but was a bad thing for her. What do you say to her, to Todd Blanche, who appears to be pursuing a similar program? What will the Congress do? And if they break laws within the DOJ of selective prosecution, will they ever be held accountable?"

Crow argued that strong leadership required them to be thrown "into the fire" and to "pick fights," as Melber asked him again what they were going to do about it.

"Well, accountability will come, sooner or later," he said. "You can’t hide from that. We are taking names. I’m creating my own lists of people that need to have oversight and accountability. It is so important right now that people understand that if you’re in this administration, and you’re asked to violate the law, or violate your oath, or turn your back on the Constitution, that you will be judged — one way or another, at some point or another."

HEGSETH MOVES TO CENSURE SEN MARK KELLY, REVIEW HIS RETIREMENT RANK AND PAY OVER 'SEDITIOUS VIDEO'

Crow added that, "you cannot escape it forever," and noted that administration officials can't hide behind a desk or title.

"We will seek accountability because that is not just our right, it’s actually our duty," he said. "It’s our duty to make sure that we are enforcing the law, and we are upholding the guardrails of our democracy, and I will not shirk from that duty."

Crow was one of the lawmakers involved in the video posted by Democratic lawmakers calling on members of the military to refuse illegal orders in November 2025.

A grand jury in Washington, D.C., refused the Justice Department's attempt to indict the group of Democratic lawmakers in February.

DEM SENATOR SAYS SHE'S UNDER FEDERAL INVESTIGATION OVER 'UNLAWFUL ORDERS' VIDEO

The grand jury's ruling came after the Justice Department opened an investigation into the video featuring six Democratic lawmakers calling on troops and members of the intelligence community to defy illegal orders from the federal government. The lawmakers all served in the military or at intelligence agencies.

The lawmakers in the video included Crow, Sens. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Mark Kelly of Arizona, Reps. Chris Deluzio and Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, as well as Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment.