Democratic governor defends vetoing bill requiring EV charging stations in Colorado: 'Last thing we need'

The Democrat lawmaker vetoed the bill introduced by his Democrat colleagues in the legislature

By Yael Halon | Fox News
Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo., tells 'America Reports' how EV charging infrastructure would increase housing prices.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis defended his decision to veto a bill that would require commercial and multifamily buildings to install electric vehicle charging stations on Thursday, telling Fox News that it would further increase housing costs at a time when so many are struggling to find affordable housing in his state.

"Who doesn’t love the opportunity for E.V.'s," Polis told "America Reports" co-host Sandra Smith. "It's great technology, love what companies are doing to provide lower cost options for people. That should be viewed as a good thing. It should be viewed as a money-saving thing if you want to buy an E.V., [but]  it should not be something that is built in to increase your housing costs."

Vehicles are seen parked at the Tesla plant Monday in Fremont, Calif. The parking lot was nearly full at Tesla's California electric car factory Monday, an indication that the company could be resuming production in defiance of an order from county health authorities. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) (Associated Press)

The Democratic governor explained his opposition to House Bill 1218 in a letter to lawmakers on Tuesday, arguing that the bill would have expensive implications on residential and commercial neighborhoods without offering residents significant evidence of future savings. Polis said the "inflexible mandates" outlined would put builders and developers in an unfair position, forcing them to raise prices and further damage the housing market. 

"In Colorado, like a lot of states, we are dealing with very high costs on housing," he told Smith. "It’s one of the biggest struggles people face, especially younger people buying their first home. The last thing we need to do is up the cost."

The measure, which was sponsored by Denver Democrat Rep. Alex Valdez, among others, and passed without Republican support, would increase housing costs by an estimated $10,000-$15,000 for multifamily units if passed, Polis said.

"You are paying $10, $15,000 more and if you benefit from it, that’s great. If you don’t have an E.V., why should you be paying for it?"

At dusk, Tesla Motors electric cars are plugged in and charging at a Tesla Supercharger electric vehicle charger in Pleasanton, California, March 12, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

At dusk, Tesla Motors electric cars are plugged in and charging at a Tesla Supercharger electric vehicle charger in Pleasanton, California, March 12, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) (Tesla)

The bill called for developers of new multifamily-housing buildings with at least three units to devote 20% of the structure’s parking spaces to for electric-vehicle charging stations and 50% of the spaces to have the capability to serve as future charging stations, according to the Colorado Sun.

"The key thing about E.V.'s – and they already represent about 13% of vehicle sales in our state last month – they are happening and they save people money, decreasing demand for gas, [it's] wonderful thing," Polis said.

"But…it should be an option for people, a choice for people. [it's a] Good choice on performance, on cost. But we don’t want to raise housing prices for people who are not using electric vehicles," he emphasized. "That’s the piece that does not make sense."
 

