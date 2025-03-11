Dem senator says it’s no ‘secret to anyone’ that Trump has party on its heels

Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., joined the co-hosts of "The View" on Tuesday and said Democratic Party members needed to admit they have a problem as lawmakers struggle to counter President Donald Trump and his administration.

"I think what you saw on the House floor was, like, people feel passionate. I identified with the frustration that my colleagues had, right? Al Green, you know, standing up and, that comes from a real place. I think I just prefer myself to do it in a different way and I think you got to be for something," Slotkin said during the show, responding to a question about the party's antics during Trump's remarks.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, was removed from the House chamber during the president's speech after shouting and waving his cane at the president. Slotkin delivered the Democratic rebuttal to the president's address last week.

"I don’t think it’s a secret to anyone that Trump has Democrats on their heels. I don’t think we need to, like, pretend that's not happening. Admitting you have a problem is the first step to recovery. I think that people are trying different things and that doesn’t mean I love every idea, but I identify with that need to try and do something," she said.

Hostin followed up again and asked Slotkin to respond to those who feel she's among Democrats who are not meeting the moment in their attempts to counter the president. Hostin felt that Green did meet the moment during the speech and expressed frustration towards other members of the party who did not walk out of the address after he was removed.

"I think, look, to me, again, representing a state where people voted for Trump and voted for me, I have a responsibility to represent my entire state. But I don’t think there’s anyone who feels like what’s going on right now is normal, even if you voted for Trump, right? I think there is a feeling in the country and I often say this, we’re about to turn 250 years old, right? We’re still pretty young for a country. These are our angry teenage years. We are going through this push and pull where we’re happy, we’re sad. We want this, we want that, and what do you do when you have a teenager who is threatening themselves and others? You just try to get them through this period alive. So that their brain can fully form and you can come back to kind of what the country…," Slotkin responded.

Co-host Joy Behar jumped in and asked if she was talking about Trump, as Slotkin continued, "No, I’m talking about our country. We’re a pendulum swinging."

The Democratic lawmaker stopped short of saying that the country was experiencing a five-alarm-fire in Trump's presidency when pressed by Hostin.

However, Slotkin conceded there were certain issues, including the economy and Trump's foreign policy, that she felt were very concerning.

"I think that we are absolutely in extraordinary times and it requires an extraordinary response," Slotkin said.

The Michigan senator said during an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday that the Democratic Party was still finding its footing in Trump's second term.