Defining Moments: Former Super Bowl hero on struggle with alcohol addiction

When the New York Giants drafted David Tyree in 2003, "it was everything that I was looking for," Tyree said in "Defining Moments" with Billy Graham, available now on Fox Nation.

However, things took a turn for the football player.

"Most people would like to think that money would solve all your problems, and I found that the money only multiplied the evils that were in my life," said Tyree, best known for his memorable Super Bowl XLII catch that propelled the New York Giants to an upset victory over New England.

He said money gave him access to everything he "craved," from alcohol to marijuana to women.

"Maybe in times past I didn't have marijuana and now I'm able to buy all the marijuana that I wanted," he said. "I was one person in public and a totally different person in private."

Tyree said his struggles with alcohol were more than getting wasted and having a good time.

"I was totally just inebriated to the point where I couldn't keep my composure," he said. "There were times where my blackouts led me to places where I woke up the next day naked in a bed and not knowing what happened the night before."

The player also smoked weed "every single day" during his rookie year and then began to sell the drug, which led to issues with the law.

"I'll never forget those sirens in my rearview mirror, the sound and how my heart dropped in that very moment," he said. "Being asked to get out of that car and them searching the car and pulling out a half a pound of marijuana."

Tyree called the moment deflating.

"As I was being pulled into that Fort Lee jail cell, I realized that I was broken," he said. "I was broken and it was no one to look at other than myself."

