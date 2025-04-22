Expand / Collapse search
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth rebuffs new group chat allegations as attempt to 'sabotage' Trump's agenda

Hegseth joined 'Fox & Friends' after reports of a second Signal group chat involving sensitive military information

Secretary Hegseth dismisses new group chat allegations: 'None of this is based in reality' Video

Secretary Hegseth dismisses new group chat allegations: 'None of this is based in reality'

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth joins 'Fox & Friends' to respond to new group chat allegations, why Pentagon officials were placed on leave amid a leak investigation and one former official's criticism of his leadership at the DOD. 

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pushed back against a New York Times report alleging he had shared sensitive details involving a military airstrike against the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen in a second Signal message chat that included his wife and brother, telling "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that the controversy is an attempt to "sabotage" President Donald Trump's agenda.

"If you remember… I said no one is texting war plans. I said that because I'm in the bowels of the Pentagon every single day… what was shared over Signal then [during the first leak] and now was informal, unclassified coordinations for media coordination [and] other things," he told co-host Brian Kilmeade.

"At the beginning, it was left-wing reporters at The Atlantic who got hold of it and then wanted to create a problem for the president," he continued.

"That's what it's all about. Trying to get at President Trump and his agenda."

HEGSETH SHARED DETAILS OF YEMEN STRIKES IN SECOND SIGNAL CHAT: REPORT

Pete Hegseth

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth looks on before a luncheon with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington, DC, on April 17, 2025.  (Brendan SMIALOWSKI/AFP)

Hegseth accused alleged leakers uncovered during an ongoing Defense Department investigation of trying to "sabotage" the Trump administration.

"That's unfortunate. It's not what I do. It's how we operate, so you've got another allegation being pushed again. Not based on how we're operating around here. We're for the war fighters, we're for the president, and none of this is based in reality."

The Pentagon pushed back against Sunday's New York Times report, and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told "Fox & Friends" that President Donald Trump stands by Hegseth.

The first Signal chat, revealed last month, included Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

