Decorated Marine heading to Congress warns US military is facing obstacles that are 'unsustainable'

Georgia Rep.-elect Dr. Rich McCormick, a Marine helicopter pilot and emergency medicine physician, warned on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Monday that the U.S. military is up against policies and "wokeness" that are "unsustainable" for recruitment and morale.

DR. RICH MCCORMICK: We're not allowing people back in who are already kicked out [from the COVID-19 vaccine mandate]. And we already have a 40% decline in recruiting, which is pretty concerning to anybody who has to deploy, because that means you have to deploy more, which affects the morale, which makes more people get out. So we're in a cycle that is really unsustainable for the military. If we're going to be a leading nation in the world, we need to reverse that very quickly.

There is actually a change in the mentality of the officer corps, which is really surprising. Traditionally, we are the last bastion. We're the last meritocracy in the world where literally it doesn't matter what you look like, where you came from, you don't have to have any money, it doesn't matter what color you are, what race or religion. You achieve things based on how well you perform. And they're getting rid of this. They're starting to go to this mentality that they're teaching in colleges all across the United States and even the military academies now, that it's about a wokeness, about equity. Yes. And that's harmful. And to see officers reflect that nature really should be concerning to everybody. Because if we don't have the Marines or anybody in the military standing for what's right, what made America great, then where are we going? Because that's supposed to be the last bastion of meritocracy.