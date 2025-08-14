Dean Cain fires back at John Leguizamo's attack, Hollywood backlash as former 'Superman' star joins ICE

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Dean Cain says he’s unfazed by the wave of backlash over his decision to join U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"I'm not worried about Hollywood attacking me," said Cain on the "Brian Kilmeade Show" Thursday. "They can attack all they want to."

The 59-year-old, best known for playing Superman, is set to be sworn in as an agent next week, building on his current role as a deputy sheriff in Virginia. The announcement has drawn criticism from some in the entertainment industry, including actor John Leguizamo, who took to Instagram to blast Cain’s decision.

"What kind of loser volunteers to be an ICE officer? What a moron. Dean Cain, your pronouns are has/been," Leguizamo said in the clip.

Cain said he was saddened to hear Leguizamo’s comments, but that he remained committed to taking the oath.

"I like John Leguizamo so that's a little bit disappointing," said Cain of the Colombian-born actor’s insults. However, he argued that many Hispanics do support ICE’s mission of securing the borders and helping the legal immigration system.

"The most vehement defenders of our ICE agents and our immigration enforcement are people who are legal immigrants. Legal immigrants really, really pay attention and legal immigrants don't like people jumping in front of the line."

Cain’s decision to join comes as the Department of Homeland Security removes the age cap for ICE positions to recruit 10,000 agents. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has said they’ve received tens of thousands of applications already.

Cain says a recent surge in anti-ICE rhetoric and violence spurred his decision after the age cap was removed. DHS has announced that ICE officials faced an 830% increase in assaults between January and July of this year, compared to the same period in 2024.

"Why are we attacking our ICE agents?" he questioned. "This is insane. Why are we trying to vilify them? Why are congressmen and women trying to vilify our law enforcement, federal law enforcement agents who are just trying to save Americans?"

The actor added that despite Hollywood’s pushback to his choice, the criticism won’t deter him. "Everybody attacking you, attacking you, attacking you so you won't do it," he said.

"And it's a way to keep you from doing it, keep [you] from standing up."