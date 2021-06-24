'Dead of Vacation': Phone of NYC model found dead in Jamaica calls relatives, hangs up

In 2017, an aspiring actress and model from Queens who was visiting the island of Jamaica was found dead with a slit throat on a rural road not far from a popular resort town.

Desiree Gibbon's family at the time revealed that her body was found on the side of a road in Anchovy, and was reportedly caked in blood when it was located in the bushes off a main local road. Police said her throat had been slit in an apparent fight with her attacker. The motive was never revealed, but a harrowing new development in the story could help link authorities with the person responsible.

Now, crime expert and Fox Nation host Nancy Grace is looking for answers in a new episode of ‘Crime Stories: Dead on Vacation,’ a 5-part series released this week on the streaming service.

Gibbon's mother told Grace that her daughter's cell phone, which had been taken during the attack, later dialed a family relative.

DEAD ON VACATION: NANCY GRACE INVESTIGATES CASE THAT PARALLELS NATALY HOLLOWAY DISAPPEARANCE

"My sister got two phone calls from Desiree's phone number…nobody talked," Mrs. Gibbons said. "They just left the line open. Then there was a second missed call and when we tried to call back, it didn't go through."

"It's just extremely bizarre," she said.

Dr. Jorey Krawczynm a Police Psychologist, adjunct faculty with Saint Leo University and author described the mysterious calls as a "form of terror."

"It's a way of getting further excitement, it's part of the fantasy that murderers like this live in," he told Grace.

But, Krawczynm said, if the person responsible is in fact behind the mysterious calls, "that's a tremendous lead" for law enforcement."

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION

Other featured cases in the Fox Nation series include Marie Kuhnla , a public defender who had been strangled to death outside a resort in Turks & Caicos; Merrian Carver, a woman who disappeared on a cruise trip before the boat could make it back to shore; and Robyn Gardner, who vanished during a vacation in Aruba.

Watch them all this week on ‘Crime Stories: Dead on Vacation,’ exclusively available to stream on Fox Nation.