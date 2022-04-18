Expand / Collapse search
Russia's offenses in the Donbas region a 'decisive' battle in the war: Davis

Lt. Col. Daniel Davis dives into Russia's Eastern offensive movements

Fox News Staff
Retired Lt. Col. Daniel Davis discusses how Russian forces are beginning an offensive in the Donbas region and how the Ukrainians might fare in the fight on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Lt. Col. Daniel Davis joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" to discuss how the Russians have begun Eastern offensive movements from the Donbas region.

LT. COL. DANIEL DAVIS: You know, I think what we're seeing right now is pretty clearly the opening salvos where you're going to see heavy artillery even more than what they have had before, really across the whole front, which is about 300 kilometers at its widest point. So it's going to be a substantial fight. And then they're also seeing lots of air power, more air power than we've seen in any single battle so far. And then the Russians are preparing lots of armored penetrations, apparently, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces announcer, they have actually already had a couple of attempts, and that's only going to increase in the days ahead. And this is potentially a decisive battle for the war. 

