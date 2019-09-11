Dana Perino backs Condoleezza Rice after she shut down NBC anchor's question on whether Russia helped Trump win

Former White House Press Secretary Dana Perino reacted Wednesday to an NBC News anchor asking former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice if Russia was responsible for President Trump's election victory.

"I think when Secretary Rice talks about this, it's worth listening. She understands Russians very well, and it's giving Russians way too much credit, and it's building them up to a point that ridiculousness," Perino said on "The Five."

Wednesday, NBC News anchor Savannah Guthrie asked Rice whether Russian interference "actually worked" and cost Hillary Clinton the White House in 2016.

"I don’t think there is any evidence of that. And, you know, I really don’t think that’s a good conversation to have," Rice told Guthrie.

"I think that really does devalue the people in Wisconsin and Michigan and others who decided to vote for President Trump."

