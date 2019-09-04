Dana Perino: Joe Biden 'continues to defy gravity' in 2020 race

Former Vice President Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign continues to chug along with the candidate leading in national polls, despite reports of lowered expectations in Iowa and New Hampshire, according to Fox News' Dana Perino.

Democratic voters in the nation's first caucus and first primaruy state by and large still view Biden as the most electable candidate, despite strong support for Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Perino said Wednesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Host Tucker Carlson asked whether Perino believed Biden's campaign was "evaporating" as he commits repeated gaffes on the campaign trail.

BIDEN CAMPAIGN DOWNPLAYS EXPECTATIONS IN BOTH IOWA AND NEW HAMPSHIRE

"It's almost like you can sense it," she said. "Everyone is kind of politely saying that's not true. But, he continues to defy gravity in the national polls. Democrats who say, 'Who is the most electable?' 'Who do I want to vote for?' -- it's him."

However, a Biden campaign official said Tuesday that Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucus was not necessarily a "must-win."

"I think we'll win... Do I think it's a must-win? No," the official said.

At the same time, the campaign expressed hope ahead of next year's New Hampshire primary but claimed Warren and Sanders -- from bordering New England states -- have "home-field advantage."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In that regard, Perino said, Warren is "exceedingly organized" in Iowa, and the two early states still matter nonetheless.

She pointed to Iowa's recent history of correctly picking future Democratic presidential nominees, with former Vice President Al Gore, then-Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass., then-Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., and Hillary Clinton all winning both the Hawkeye State's caucus and the party nod.

Perino added it would be "fascinating" to watch whether Warren and Sanders -- both progressives -- will team up against the more moderate Biden.