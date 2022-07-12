Dana Perino: How does Gavin Newsom think he's going to run for president?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News co-host Dana Perino criticized California Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday on "The Five" for prioritizing his potential presidential campaign instead of dealing with the crime and homeless crises in his state as Olympian Kim Glass generated headlines for alleging she was attacked by a homeless man in Los Angeles.

DANA PERINO: I am devastated for her [Glass], and I am thankful that she was willing to – she is a beautiful woman who is willing to say here is what happened to me. And she is despondent over it in terms of what is happening in her city. She doesn't want to be afraid to go to work. So because of these stories, because there are so many of them, a lot of people are feeling this way I think. And what I thought was just incredible is that video of the San Francisco kids having to walk through the drug den, that looks like a movie set. I would play that on a loop over and over.

And this is what I don't understand. How does Gavin Newsom think he's actually going to run for president? When this is happening right under his nose? That’s your hometown where this is happening. He wants to run against DeSantis. Ok. And I really admire the people that are wiling to put this on video, so we can all see it because it makes it more real and hopefully more likely, hopefully there's something that will be done about it.

