Bondi slams media's Cuomo double standard: ‘Everything said about Kavanaugh' should apply the same

The media coverage of sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo represents a clear double standard compared to liberal outlets' coverage of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said Friday.

"As a career prosecutor, prior to being attorney general, you know that you have to look at what the women say," Bondi told "Fox & Friends" from Orlando, where she will be speaking at CPAC.

Bondi said that handling sexual assault allegations is a "delicate balance" and that the #MeToo movement "brought a lot of bad guys to justice."

"But we saw what they put Brett Kavanaugh, a good man through and everything that you just played, that all these people said about Brett Kavanaugh, that has to be applied to Governor Cuomo," Bondi said.

After CNN finally covered bombshell sexual harassment claims leveled against Cuomo on Thursday with a story leading with his denial, critics pointed out Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh didn't receive the same treatment.

CNN had been stone-silent about former Cuomo aide Lindsey Boylan’s sexual harassment claims for nearly 24 hours, but it finally covered the story online Thursday and led with Cuomo’s denial. It broke its on-air silence on the matter with a brief John King segment on Thursday.

Anchor Jake Tapper shared the story on Twitter and critics quickly pointed out that the framing was significantly different than the way unverified claims against Kavanaugh were covered by Tapper and his network. Gov. Cuomo, of course, is the older brother of CNN primetime anchor Chris Cuomo.

"Framing," Stephen L. Miller wrote, noting the CNN story on Kavanaugh focused its headline on the woman accusing him of sexual assault.

Bondi called for sexual misconduct to be investigated thoroughly and fairly to account for both the accuser and the accused.

"They have to ask the tough questions. They have to interview these women. They have to listen to these women. And, you know, there are multiple women who appear to be credible, who want to come out, want to testify about it," Bondi said.

"Everyone needs to listen to it. There's so much sexual violence in our country now, and that's how it all starts with people in power. Did he do anything? We don't know now."

