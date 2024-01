Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Critics mocked Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., over his "delivery" of his endorsement during a rally for former President Trump on Saturday and said they were "embarrassed" for him.

"We need a president who understands the American people are sick and tired of being sick and tired, we need," Scott said as the crowd responded, "Donald Trump."

"Senator Tim Scott endorses Donald Trump and uh, the delivery was a choice," CNN reporter Omar Jimenez posted to social media. Jimenez joined "CNN This Morning" on Saturday and said the Trump campaign wanted to play up Scott's endorsement.

"It's quite the delivery," Jimenez said. "Now, remember that Nikki Haley was the person who appointed Tim Scott to the Senate, and so this happening, of course, in the way that it did is a major blow to the former South Carolina governor. And they easily could have chosen to do this before the South Carolina primary."

RON DESANTIS ARGUES TIM SCOTT ENDORSEMENT OF DONALD TRUMP IS ‘A BLOW' TO NIKKI HALEY

Critics responded to Jimenez' social media post, including The Nation writer Elie Mystal, who shared a GIF of Samuel L. Jackson's character Stephen from "Djano Unchained" and said, "everybody saw that coming."

Others took issue with Scott's words, where he appeared to quote civil rights activist Fanie Lou Hammer, who famously said, "I am sick and tired of being sick and tired."

"I hope Fannie Lou Hamer's ghost haunts him terribly for the rest of his natural life," Franklin Leonard, who founded The Black List, wrote on social media.

Frequent MSNBC guest and Vanity Fair correspondent Molly Jong-Fast responded to the video posted to social media and said, "I feel embarrassed for him."

HuffPost opinion editor Stephen Crockett Jr. likened the video to a "WWE audition tape."

HALEY TURNS UP THE HEAT ON TRUMP AS SHE TRIES TO CLOSE THE GAP WITH THE GOP FRONT-RUNNER

The Hollywood Reporter's Kim Masters called Scott a "sellout."

"We need, you see, we need a president who doesn't see Black or White. We need a president who sees Americans as one American family," Scott said during the New Hampshire rally. "And that's why I came to the very warm state of New Hampshire to endorse the next president of these United States, President Donald Trump."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Sen. Scott's office for comment.

Following the rally, Scott said in a Fox News interview that "it's time for us to unite our party so that we make sure that the only target we're talking about is firing Joe Biden. Our country can't take four more years. I'm not sure we could take ten more months. The best way for us to get rid of Joe Biden as our president is to unite our party now behind Donald Trump."

Scott was criticized after endorsing the former president by fellow Republicans, including New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who has endorsed GOP candidate Nikki Haley.

"Tim Scott actually just looked in the camera and said ‘Donald Trump’s going to unite the country.’ Not even Donald Trump believes that statement," Sununu told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto.

"Nobody thinks Donald Trump’s united the country," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gov. Ron DeSantis officially dropped out of the race on Sunday and announced in a video posted to X that he would also endorse the former president.