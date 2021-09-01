Dan Crenshaw slams Pelosi for shutting down Afghanistan bill: 'They want no accountability whatsoever'

Retired Navy SEAL Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, ripped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday for shutting down a bill seeking accountability from the Biden administration on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, resulting in his call for whistleblowers to come forward with the "real story" on the evacuation.

BIDEN SEES DEM SUPPORT DWINDLE OVER AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL

DAN CRENSHAW: Leading up to this, we've tried everything we could. We tried to get the Biden administration to not engage in such a silly plan, right? We tried to prevent this from happening. That didn't work. As they followed through with it, we tried to get them to fix it. You know, Republicans were on the House floor yesterday asking for unanimous consent that we vote on a bill that would simply demand that the administration give us a plan for getting Americans out, getting our equipment out and not recognize the Taliban. There was nothing partisan about that at all. But Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats refused to even allow a vote on it.

They want no accountability whatsoever. They don't even want to fix the problem or admit that there is a problem. So now we're moving into the accountability phase. That's going to be difficult because we're in the minority, Democrats in the majority. They might have some show hearings, but they really have no intention, as they've already shown, of holding this administration accountable.

