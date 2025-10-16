Conservatives come with receipts after 'The View' claims they're afraid to come on the show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

High-profile conservatives are pushing back on ABC’s "The View" with proof that they're highly willing to appear on the show after a host suggested they were too scared to come on the liberal program.

After actress Cheryl Hines, wife of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., appeared on the program on Tuesday, the show’s liberal co-hosts remarked that they’d like more guests who aren’t aligned with them politically, with Joy Behar adding that some Republicans are "scared" to come on.

"Joy Behar says Republicans are afraid to come on The View. This is a lie. I’m happy to come by for a visit," conservative radio host Clay Travis wrote on X.

‘THE VIEW’ CO-HOSTS SAY THEY WANT MORE REPUBLICANS ON THE SHOW, CLAIM THEY'RE TOO ‘SCARED’ TO COME ON

Travis then posted an email his producer sent to "The View" expressing interest in him and radio co-host Buck Sexton traveling to New York for an appearance, suggesting a "sit-down would be productive for both audiences since they come from two completely different perspectives."

Sexton added that the program has "no love" for them.

OutKick’s Riley Gaines, a well-known advocate for protecting women's sports, posted, "When I was pitched to go on, they said no," to accompany a viral clip of Behar claiming Republicans "don’t want to come on" the daytime gabfest.

Conservative pundit and documentarian Matt Walsh added, "For some reason they’ve also turned me down."

Fox News Digital obtained emails showing a booker for "The View" either denying or dodging offers to have on such prominent conservative guests as Gaines, Walsh and New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz. Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer was told there wasn't "room at the moment" when a representative pitched him appearing on Veterans Day next month.

In 2023, NewsBusters reported that Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz — who has been on the program in the past — wanted to appear on "The View" during a promotional book tour but was turned down. Cruz quoted Gaines' X post on Thursday and wrote, "Me too!"

XX-XL owner Jennifer Sey wrote, "This is hilarious. We aren't afraid of you. You reject us all when we are pitched to go on your show."

Others have taken to social media with similar claims:

A variety of conservative guests have appeared on the program over the years, including Cruz, Caitlyn Jenner, Donald Trump Jr., former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.

Critics of the show don’t feel supporters of President Donald Trump are represented. The only conservative, Alyssa Farah Griffin, has been largely critical of the administration along with her co-hosts, all of whom supported Kamala Harris for president in 2024.

Ana Navarro, who identifies as a Republican, hosted one of the nights of the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

"The View" declined comment when reached by Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital's Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.