Conservatives call Biden ‘plain creepy’ for comment about his friendship with 12-year-old girl when he was 30

'She was 12 and I was 30,' Biden told attendees at a Friday rally for the NEA teachers' union

By Gabriel Hays | Fox News
President Joe Biden disturbed and confused conservatives with his strange remark Thursday about a friendship he had with a 12-year-old girl when he was 30.

Conservatives on social media were disturbed and confused following President Joe Biden's cryptic remark about a friendship he had with a 12-year-old girl when he was 30.

During a speech to the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers’ union, and other Democrats on Friday, Biden momentarily interrupted his remarks on climate change to address a woman in the crowd he apparently knew long ago.

Biden said, "And everybody found out, there’s not a lot of total climate deniers anymore after they’ve seen what happened this year. But guess what, we got a lot to do." He then pointed into the crowd, and in a low voice said, "You gotta say hi to me."

CRITICS FLOOD TWITTER AFTER BIDEN DECLARES COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS OVER: 'IRRESPONSIBLE AND MISLEADING'

President Biden called "creepy" for recent comments about his friendship with preteen girl when he was thirty. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The crowd laughed and Biden said, "We go back a long way. She was 12 and I was 30, but anyway. This woman helped me get an awful lot done. Anyway."

The crowd laughed again, though not everyone who heard Biden’s off-the-cuff remark found it so endearing. 

Conservatives on Twitter found it disturbing. 

"As dementia progresses, patients lose more of their filter and tend to blurt out the truth. Biden: ‘She was 12, I was 30.’" wrote conservative podcast host Monica Crowley.

NewsBusters executive producer Tim Graham remarked, "Why Biden frustrates handlers. (‘You know the right-wingers are going to tweet 'did he sniff her hair then?’)"

"Oh my gosh," tweeted Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, communications special advisor Steve Guest. 

President Joe Biden made his poorly-received comments during a Friday rally for the NEA.  (Jaob King/Pool Photo via AP)

New York Post writer Miranda Devine asked, "Is there any exculpatory context to this?"

Conservative actor Nick Searcy slammed Biden’s supporters following remark, tweeting, "Democrats think this is normal. @JoeBiden."

CRITICS SCOLD CBS’ SCOTT PELLEY OVER BIDEN’S ’60 MINUTES’ CHAT: 'BAD JOURNALIST AND INTERVIEWER'

"This is just plain creepy," wrote conservative commentator Kyle Becker. 

Conservative YouTubers, The Hodge Twins, wrote, "Biden’s handlers are cringing after this one. #creepyjoe."

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @gabrieljhays.