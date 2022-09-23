Conservatives call Biden ‘plain creepy’ for comment about his friendship with 12-year-old girl when he was 30

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Conservatives on social media were disturbed and confused following President Joe Biden's cryptic remark about a friendship he had with a 12-year-old girl when he was 30.

During a speech to the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers’ union, and other Democrats on Friday, Biden momentarily interrupted his remarks on climate change to address a woman in the crowd he apparently knew long ago.

Biden said, "And everybody found out, there’s not a lot of total climate deniers anymore after they’ve seen what happened this year. But guess what, we got a lot to do." He then pointed into the crowd, and in a low voice said, "You gotta say hi to me."

The crowd laughed and Biden said, "We go back a long way. She was 12 and I was 30, but anyway. This woman helped me get an awful lot done. Anyway."

The crowd laughed again, though not everyone who heard Biden’s off-the-cuff remark found it so endearing.

Conservatives on Twitter found it disturbing.

"As dementia progresses, patients lose more of their filter and tend to blurt out the truth. Biden: ‘She was 12, I was 30.’" wrote conservative podcast host Monica Crowley.

NewsBusters executive producer Tim Graham remarked, "Why Biden frustrates handlers. (‘You know the right-wingers are going to tweet 'did he sniff her hair then?’)"

"Oh my gosh," tweeted Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, communications special advisor Steve Guest.

New York Post writer Miranda Devine asked, "Is there any exculpatory context to this?"

Conservative actor Nick Searcy slammed Biden’s supporters following remark, tweeting, "Democrats think this is normal. @JoeBiden."

"This is just plain creepy," wrote conservative commentator Kyle Becker.

Conservative YouTubers, The Hodge Twins, wrote, "Biden’s handlers are cringing after this one. #creepyjoe."