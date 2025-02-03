Conservative activist Robby Starbuck says his film ‘The War on Children’ was ‘unbanned’ from Amazon

Conservative activist Robby Starbuck said his film "The War on Children" was "unbanned" from Amazon on Monday in an about-face from the tech giant that initially insisted it featured offensive content.

"Amazon unbanning it today says something in the ascendancy that the right has right now," Starbuck told Fox News Digital.

"The War on Children," which is now available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime, is billed as a documentary that exposes "the ongoing battle for control of the next generation and their minds." Starbuck believes the movie now being available on Amazon proves that conservatives have "the momentum," and powerful companies don’t want to be associated with the "censorship apparatus" created by liberals in recent years.

Starbuck believes it’s critical that "The War on Children" is available to as many Americans as possible. It features conservative leaders such as Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and OutKick’s Riley Gaines detailing concerns about the sexualization of children and other polarizing topics.

"There is a group of people in this country that are very hard to reach. They don't really watch a lot of political content. Guess what? They watch Amazon Prime," Starbuck said.

"If you see a movie like this trend in the top movies on Amazon, they’re exposed to something," he added. "Which is why they fought hard to ban it from these platforms."

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Starbuck, who was profiled by The New York Times last year, said the left has been "rabid" when it comes to hatred of the film.

"They saw it as a real threat to everything they've sort of put in place to go to war against our kids and to try to turn them into left-wing activists," Starbuck said.

The Times described his film as an "ambitious foray into activist media" that covers "the rise of gender dysphoria; alarming rates of depression among children; easy access to pornography," along with Starbuck’s "antipathy toward transgender rights activism."

Starbuck said "The War on Children" was banned from several platforms despite not containing any explicit material.

"It was banned solely on the basis that it upset the far-left activists that wanted to perpetuate the idea that it's normal to give sex changes to kids," Starbuck said.

"That's not the whole movie, but we cover it in the movie, and we talked to victims of it who got a double mastectomy at 13 and got put on hormones at 12, and to a mom whose daughter committed suicide in the care of the state of California," he continued. "So, we went into that stuff. They were really upset about it."

Starbuck could barely find answers when trying to figure out why "The War on Children" was shunned from Amazon Prime, but he noted the streaming giant cited "offensive content." Tesla mogul Elon Musk eventually helped find an audience on X, and it has been seen by millions of people despite being shunned by Amazon and other streamers.

Now that "The War on Children" is available on Amazon, Starbuck said President Donald Trump returning to the White House has essentially triggered a domino effect.

"The country… it’s done with wokeness, people are turning against it," he said.

"People in Big Tech who secretly hated the woke stuff, they felt like, ‘OK, we have permission now to turn against it," Starbuck continued, noting that people like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos "trying to curry favor with the right" certainly doesn’t hurt.

Much like Amazon didn’t give many details about why the film was initially banned, Starbuck said they didn’t make a fuss about "unbanning" it, either. He simply found out when he received a text message to check the platform for his movie.

"It was definitely a surprise," he said.

Under normal circumstances, Starbuck wouldn’t want a company that initially banned his movie to have anything to do with it going forward. However, he has taken to social media to encourage people to stream "The War on Children" on Amazon.

"I see this huge opportunity to wake people who don't engage in a lot of political content," he said.

"That's why I'm asking people to support the movie, and go buy it, rent it, you know, tell your friends to because if this gets pushed up into the top movies on Amazon," Starbuck added. "Suddenly you've got this awakened group of people that do the right thing and really get active in protecting our kids."