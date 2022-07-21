Expand / Collapse search
There are consequences to having 'woke nonsense' in our military: Retired Army colonel

Kurt Schlichter reacts to the 'heartbreaking' state of military recruitment

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Why a woke military affects recruitment: Schlichter Video

Why a woke military affects recruitment: Schlichter

Townhall senior columnist Kurt Schlichter explains how the U.S. military is 'no longer serious' and why recruitment suffers when it goes woke on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Ret. Army Col. Kurt Schlichter explained how the U.S. military is "no longer serious" and warned about the consequences of a woke military Thursday on "The Ingraham Angle."

KURT SCHLICHTER: China is a serious military. The American military is no longer serious when you're saying that your greatest strategic threats are White nationalism and climate change. That's a joke. Our threats are our enemies. It's China, it's North Korea, it's Iran, it's Russia — real geopolitical threats, not phantoms invented to allow our Democrat leaders to focus on the people they want to gain more power over. 

And what this does — this non-serious approach to the military with all the woke nonsense — drives away the traditional Americans, the rural and suburban young people who make up the bulk of our military, who provide the real heart and soul of it. That's what you're telling young men and women not to join, and that's heartbreaking. It's heartbreaking for me because I love the Army

