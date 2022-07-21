Army veteran on Biden's woke military struggling to recruit: 'Weakening us on the world stage'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Congressional candidate and Army veteran Cory Mills, R-Fla., called out the woke agendas pushed by President Biden and the Department of Defense. On "Fox & Friends First" Thursday, Mills criticized the military for prioritizing CRT and pronouns over strength on the world stage, as military recruitment drops.

CORY MILLS: It's not surprising at all. They are already trying to look at the ideas of reducing the recruitment strategies. They already knew that their prioritization of forcing unconstitutional mandates to purge our military leadership that wasn't loyal to the Biden and secretary of defense's agenda was going to start having an impact again. When I was in the military, we used to look at things like increased lethality, readiness and being properly equipped. But now this military is focused on things like gender inclusion, equity and CRT, critical race theory, as well as what pronouns we use. Every time that Joe Biden continues to do this, he weakens us on the world stage. And we've seen this time and time again, whether it's weakness from an energy independence perspective, whether it's weakness from an economic perspective, and now where it's intentional, that is weakening our military. So we can't respond to any adversarial nations.

