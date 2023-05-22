College graduation commencement speakers overwhelmingly liberal, segregated ceremonies on the rise: Survey

As college students get ready to graduate and move on to the next stage in life, the vast majority will be subjected to listening to far-left commencement speakers.

The Young America's Foundation (YAF) released two studies showing "concerning patterns within commencement ceremonies at the top 100 colleges and universities in the United States."

YAF looked into the political ideologies of speakers and the prevalence of segregated graduation ceremonies to show the "ideological landscape" and "inclusivity within America’s institutions of higher learning."

NY TEACHERS UNION RIPPED FOR 'HYPOCRISY,' SILENCE AFTER RANDI WEINGARTEN'S CHARTER SCHOOL IS GRANTED EXPANSION

YAF’s 31st annual Commencement Speaker Survey found that most speakers at graduation ceremonies had a "liberal perspective."

"Out of the 100 schools surveyed, an overwhelming 60 liberal speakers were identified, while only a single conservative voice made its way to the podium. This stark contrast highlights a potential lack of ideological diversity and the need for a more comprehensive representation of perspectives during these crucial moments in students' lives," the survey reported.

CORNELL UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR WARNS ABOUT NEW FREE SPEECH COMMITTEE BEING STACKED WITH DEI SCHOLARS

In regard to the prevalence of segregated graduation ceremonies, they found that the results "expose a troubling reality."

YAF reports there were 86 out of the 100 schools organizing segregated ceremonies for the class of 2023.

These separate ceremonies catered to various demographic groups, including 78 LGBTQ ceremonies, 47 Black ceremonies, 43 Hispanic ceremonies, 25 Asian ceremonies, 18 Native American ceremonies, 5 Middle Eastern ceremonies, and 3 female ceremonies.

MASSACHUSETTS COLLEGE PROGRAM ENDS THE USE OF THE WORD ‘FIELD': 'MAY HOLD NEGATIVE ASSOCIATIONS'

"Colleges and universities must foster an environment where all students can come together to commemorate their accomplishments as one united community, regardless of race, ethnicity, sexuality, or any other characteristic. Commencement addresses should not exclusively cater to one side of the aisle or another," the YAF study stated.

The report added that the ceremonies are times for motivational messages and celebration as opposed to speeches about abolishing the police by Nicole Fleetwood, which was delivered at the University of Miami. Furthermore, YAF noted that a few speakers at universities were Biden administration officials, including cited White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre being invited to speak at Rice University and Vice President Kamala Harris speaking at West Point.



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"These studies serve as a wake-up call to universities across the nation, urging them to reevaluate their commitment to ideological diversity and the ‘inclusivity’ they so frequently tout. Without a balanced representation of perspectives, these institutions are creating an environment that stifles intellectual growth and fails to adequately prepare students for the challenges of the real world," YAF noted.