CNN’s Van Jones calls Black model’s speech at RNC ‘most dangerous’ for Democrats

CNN senior political commentator Van Jones warned that TV personality and model Amber Rose’s address to the Republican National Convention in support of former President Trump was the "most dangerous speech" for the Democratic Party.

The pundit expressed trepidation over the fact that Rose, a person of color with mainstream fame, spoke at the RNC, noting that she’s appealing to people in liberal circles who may be frustrated with Democratic policies.

"That was probably the most dangerous speech for the Democratic coalition," Jones said about Rose’s speech while covering the first night of the convention in Milwaukee.

DEMOCRAT PUSH TO REPLACE BIDEN IS ‘OVER’ AFTER TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT, PRESIDENT'S ALLIES SAY: REPORT

Rose’s speech at the GOP convention provided a story of her own political conversion, explaining how she went from thinking Trump was a "racist," to supporting his movement.

The model, who used to date rapper Kanye West, detailed how her Trump-supporting father challenged her to research the former president’s statements and policies outside the media lens. She took up his challenge and became a Trump fan.

"I realize Donald Trump and his supporters don’t care if you’re Black, White, gay or straight, it’s all love. And that’s when it hit me, these are my people. This is where I belong," she said in her speech.

Jones remarked, "That is a young woman of color. She’s describing the experience a lot of people have, feeling that maybe if you’re around too many liberals you might get criticized too much, or you might not be able to speak your mind. And she spoke to it really well."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Referring to the rest of the CNN panel, he added, "And she’s way more famous than any of us up here. I’m going to tell you that. Way more famous."

"And so, to the extent that these guys are trying to bust up our coalition, that was a bunker buster right there."

BIDEN SPOKE WITH TRUMP FOLLOWING SHOOTING AT PENNSYLVANIA RALLY

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper spoke to the effectiveness of Rose’s speech as well. He replied to Jones, "And it’s one of the things we’ve been talking about – there are speakers that speak to the room, and there are speakers who speak through the television screen. She speaks through the camera to the audience at home."

Rose first made waves with her support for Trump in May, posting photos of herself in a bikini and MAGA hat on social media, as well as sharing photos of her meeting with Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump.

When asked about her new pro-Trump stance at the time, she told TMZ, "Is Donald Trump not for women's rights issues? – He's trying to Make America Great Again – that's for women too."

"We just did our research and we're not brainwashed anymore by the left," she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital’s Charles Creitz contributed to this report.