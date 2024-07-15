Van Jones condemns Trump's VP pick JD Vance as a 'horror on the world stage,' a 'dangerous virus'

A former Obama adviser turned CNN senior political commentator argued Monday that former President Trump’s new running mate represents a path that is "dangerous for the world."

"After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," Trump announced via Truth Social just minutes after the Republican National Convention (RNC) was gaveled in.

Upon hearing the news, Van Jones argued on CNN that Vance being chosen matters because of "what he means for a Republican Party long-term. This is cementing a kind of nationalism."

TRUMP ANNOUNCES OHIO SEN JD VANCE AS HIS 2024 RUNNING MATE

Jones said that while Trump represents an "instinctive, impulsive, intuitive nationalism. JD Vance is an ideological nationalist. That‘s a much more dangerous virus because he can make this- he can polish this stuff and make it seem palatable to people. He can sell this stuff to Silicon Valley, he can sell this stuff to other places."

The news commentator argued, "What it does is it locks the Republican Party on a pathway that I think is dangerous for the world. Again, the Ukrainians are now in deep trouble. NATO is now in deep trouble."

He said Trump’s choice of Vance rather than somebody who represents the old guard of the Republican Party is a signal he is committed to taking it in a new direction.

"You could have gone with Nikki Haley and signal to the world, ‘Hey, listen, I got to give stuff to my base, but I‘m not going to abandon the world.’ This pick is a horror on the world stage," Jones said. "So JD Vance matters because Donald Trump is pointing the Republican Party in a very scary direction for the long term."

Republicans quickly shared congratulations and approval of Vance, with Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., writing on X, "It’s great to have an opponent of endless wars and more aid to Ukraine on the ticket."

